Felipe Solá admitted that the Government today cannot offer a schedule with return flight plans for more than 10,000 Argentines stranded abroad because “We do not handle the critical situation in the world” and because at the Ezeiza airport there is a limitation of entry of no more than 300 people per day.

Throughout a videoconference that he shared with the deputies of the Foreign Relations Commission, the Chancellor highlighted that the most serious problems to repatriate Argentines are in Europe and Miami due to the critical situation of the COVID-19 pandemic that is there.

In this sense, Solá said that Madrid is “a serious problem since it scares the Ministry of Health.” He explained that the planes that come from there bring people who do not have symptoms of coronavirus but many manifest symptoms above the plane in a contagious environment and every plane is a risk.

“If they ask me today to offer a schedule of repatriation flights for Argentines stranded abroad for the next 10 days, that we cannot give it because this is changing all the time and we cannot control the flights that are leaving “, he said before the deputies of the Foreign Relations Commission. It happens that in the face of the critical world pandemic situation, the Foreign Ministry is negotiating every day the flights that can leave to look for stranded Argentines. In fact, yesterday two flights from Mexico returned, one from Colombia, and this weekend new flights will depart for Cuba and Peru.

When asked by some opposition deputies, Foreign Minister Solá admitted that the Government is not in a position today to give a schedule of repatriation flight plans due to the problems presented by the closure of borders or the particular situation of each country. And he added that among other restrictions to put together a flight schedule is that Ezeiza cannot enter more than 300 passengers per day. $ 1.2 million has already been paid in charter planes to bring stranded Argentines.

In this passage of the exchange with legislators of the ruling party and the opposition, the official denounced the airlines that speculated with tickets and many of which did not comply with the flights already sold.

Solá also expressed that from March 16, which was the last date regular flights entered Argentina, until today 155,000 Argentines returned to the country although there are still more than 10,000 stranded abroad as a result of the global pandemic by COVID -19.

At the same time, he stressed that the Ministry in his charge has already addressed the situation of more than 3,500 people in vulnerable situations abroad and admitted that as time passes it will continue to increase that number. To address this situation, the Government has already disposed of $ 442,000 to support the stranded in vulnerable situations in food and lodging.

Solá announced to the deputies that the group of White Helmets of Argentina is going to settle in Guayaquil to attend to the Argentines stranded there and bring the Argentines for an Air Force Hercules.

He also explained that a protocol was drawn up with the Ministry of Health that all the consuls have to inform where the Argentines who return the quarantine will spend.

In relation to international trade, he maintained that there are 30 measures that were taken in the last month related to the pandemic where there are surveys of each country, trade with Mercosur and the acceleration of customs procedures. And he stressed that the “international trade of Argentina has not stopped” until now.

Speaking about the G20 and its actions, Solá highlighted that there was a request from President Alberto Fernández to create a common fund in the face of the pandemic emergency. And Argentina has already asked that all nations work together and said that this can serve to redefine how wealth is distributed in the world.

According to the Chancellor, attention to the crisis due to the pandemic “occupies 90% of our time”. And he remarked that all the consulates since March 12 made a list of all the Argentines who had a return ticket and wanted to return to the country. That list was increasing because many Argentines who were left without work.