Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the United States, has expressed his concern about the increase in cases of coronavirus infections in more than half of the states and, especially, in Florida and Texas. The head of the epidemiologists of the nation presided over by Donald Trump has assured in this regard that the next dates will be key to know the evolution of the pandemic

“The next two weeks will be critical to our ability to address those increases in Texas, Florida and other states.”, Fauci has affirmed before the Energy and Commerce Committee of the federal Lower House. The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the United States has stressed that the pandemic is evolving differently throughout the country and has highlighted the decrease in infections in New York, a state that was initially the main focus of the entire nation.

Possible vaccination before the end of the year

Anthony Fauci has been hopeful that a coronavirus vaccine may be available before the end of this year or in early 2021. “We are cautiously optimistic,” he said.

Fauci does not doubt that obtaining the vaccine is only a matter of time and that the only question in this regard is “when”. In this regard, he recalled the progress being made by the Modern biotechnology company, a company that will start phase 3 of the study on its vaccine in July with some 30,000 volunteers after obtaining positive results in the previous stages.

More screening tests will be done

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the United States has also assured this Tuesday that Donald Trump has not ordered him to reduce the number of tests for coronavirus detection, despite the fact that the country’s president said last Saturday at a rally in Tulsa that he would request that this be the case.

In addition, Anthony Fauci has affirmed that even the performance of tests throughout the North American nation will be increased to more effectively combat the pandemic. “As far as I know, none of us have been asked to reduce the tests. That is simply a fact. On the contrary, we are going to do more tests, not less, “he revealed.