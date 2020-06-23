The mask market continues to boom. The obligatory use in the new normality when it is not possible to keep the safety distance of 1.5 meters means that demand continues to increase. Further, More and more people are betting on using designer masks, beyond surgical and hygienic masks so frequent these days.

Therefore, 226ers, a brand of nutrition and sportswear products, has also launched its line of face masks and offers in his shop the Face Mask Hydrozero, a high-quality approved mask suitable for both daily use and sports use. It has an ergonomic design for easy placement. Further, Its adjustment has two positions: one at rest, with the upper elastic below the ears and another above them in a diagonal position.

Reusable mask, up to 69 washes

Made in Spain, the 226ers mask is reusable. Hold up to 69 washes and the company recommends one wash before first use at 60º maximum, avoiding bleaching and softening and using programs for washing delicate items. Dry in the open air and in the shade and do not iron or dry clean.

226ers

Two colors, two sizes, also for children

The mask is available in two colors: one completely black with the brand’s logo; another black with three horizontal stripes pink, yellow and blue; and another white with those three same horizontal stripes also in the same colors. They can be purchased in two sizes: the M, recommended for young people between 11 and 16 years old and size L, for the population aged 17 and over. In addition, the Face Mask Black mask is also available, completely black and with the same characteristics and sizes as the previous ones. Also, the black pattern with the tricolor stripe is also available for young children.

226ers face masks They have a price of 15 euros per unit They are available in the brand’s online store and in the usual points of sale, which can be found on the company’s website.