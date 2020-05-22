The digitization of micro-businesses It became a necessity during the coronavirus pandemic, which made the difference between bankruptcy and survival for some. However, it was also evident inequality in access to tools and knowledge about technology.

Miriam and her family manage a service in the south of Mexico City, where they offer telephone recharges and the payment of some services, although they ruled out digitizing more processes, since a significant financial amount is required.

“This type of business is more traditional than business. The use of new technologies requires investment that in this channel is not always possible and people are a lot of customs ”, shared the shopkeeper in an interview for Forbes Mexico.

In addition to this, the type of people who tend to attend this type of business are older people, who find it difficult to use these tools; Likewise, regular customers are not used to using this type of instrument, he explained.

In the case of Amaury Rodríguez, who just over eight months ago started his business selling artisan pieces, setting up his online store was an obligation to continue sales during the health emergency.

El Huacal – Cultural Center works as an intermediary between clients and artisans, artists or independent brands that do not have the resources to set up a venue.

Initially, I had planned to set up the online store in a few months, I had even hired a professional for its development, but the pandemic led him to create it personally and empirically.

Another of the most evident problems when virtualizing your business was the logistics processes: How to check inventory, receive products from suppliers, as well as find a convenient parcel service for the business and the customer, the young entrepreneur related to this web portal.

It is difficult to choose the company that will deliver the package to the buyer, because sometimes that service is more expensive than the price of the product, which discourages the customer. Also, if shipping problems arise, it becomes a responsibility for both companies, he said.

By migrating from physical to digital commerce, Amaury realized the complicated market that was in the turn of his microbusiness, since several of its suppliers are offered on various platforms.

“There is enormous competition because people do not know where to buy, it comes down to whether the free shipping, if it is the same day, the cheapest and how the staff treats.

“The main problem is that brands compete with themselves by being on all platforms“He shared.

For his part, Guillermo Ríos relates that seven years ago he tried to bring his sporting goods store to the network, however heAt that time, people’s distrust to carry out these processes led him to defect from the initiative.

Despite this, the health emergency forced him to offer his products through platforms such as Mercado Libre and on social networks; However, he ruled out the possibility of investing in a sales page of his own in the short term due to the economic investment it represents.

Perhaps in a couple of years there will be resources to cover such an expense, he clarified for this news portal.

Another complication of selling online is having sufficient inventorySince they need to have a sufficient stock of merchandise to offer on the website and in the physical store, he said.

Since the health authorities indicated the closure of the businesses, All Sports continues to be closed. It was until 15 days ago that its owner began to market virtually and he realized the great competition there is, especially with famous brands.

“Since you don’t have a name, people don’t buy from you. The big emporiums have a name, many promotions, they have it all: no need to send by platforms.

“They give a better price than one, in addition the suppliers give them preference, it is a very unfair competition,” he assured.

First an even floor

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, the use of technology has become essential for many sectors. which revealed that the access to this type of inputs is unequal, therefore, measures must be taken to match the floor, said María Ayala, researcher at Acción Ciudadana Frente a la Pobreza

“The support (to micro-businesses) is not only money, it is also infrastructure and tools, specific measures and thought where there is a solid link between the state and civil society, “he stressed.

The equality of labor conditions is not an invention of the civil organization, but it is a right embodied in the Constitution and in international treaties, he said.

“They are minimum labor rights that workers before the pandemic did not have.”

“Technology has been a very differentiating factor in the pandemic, between who goes bankrupt or not,” he warned.