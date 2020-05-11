The coronavirus pandemic is straining social safety nets around the world and highlighting marked differences in their application among wealthy societies like the United States and Europe. Read: Price of the dollar today Sunday May 10, 2020, exchange rate

In Europe, the collapse of entrepreneurial activity is triggering wage support programs that keep millions at work, for now. In contrast, in the United States, more than 33.5 million people have been unemployed in recent weeks and the unemployment rate has soared to 14.7%. Congress approved a $ 2 billion emergency package for unemployment insurance and giving $ 1,200 checks to each taxpayer.

That is a pattern seen in previous economic recessions, particularly during the global financial crisis of the past decade. Europe depends on programs that inject that money into people’s pockets. The United States, on the other hand, is confident that Congress will take action by approving emergency programs.

Economist Andre Sapir, from the Bruegel Research Institute in Brussels, said that budgetary policy in the United States somewhat fulfills the role of the European welfare system because the American system is less generous and a recession can be much harder on workers. .

When there is a recession in the United States, unemployed people can be without health insurance and even risk losing their home through foreclosure. On the other hand, Europeans tend to pay higher taxes, which means they earn less in good times.

“In the United States, we must continue to inject money into the economy so that people continue to be employed, because it is through employment that they are protected,” said Sapir. “What is the best system? I’m not going to get into that discussion because that’s really a big problem. “

The United States ranks below average in social support measures among the 37 countries of the Organization for Economic Development and Cooperation (OECD), whose members are mostly developed democracies. The country ranked last among people living in relative poverty, which means that they live with half the average income or less, with 17.8%. Countries like Iceland, Denmark, the Czech Republic and Finland have less than 6%.