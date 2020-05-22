The infections of the coronavirus do not give truce in Chile and yesterday it was reported that during the last day one person died every 32 minutes.

In total, 49 were accumulated, which brought the total number of deaths to 589 since the arrival of the virus two and a half months ago in a country that has 57,581 infected.

The increase in daily new infections, some 3,750 in recent days – of which some 37 will need intensive care beds and mechanical ventilators_, is one of the biggest concerns of the authorities, who announced on Thursday that the country will have a month-end 3,311 critical use units, triple the ones available at the beginning of March in the public system.

The private sector, meanwhile, should increase its intensive care beds by 150 over the weekend and by 720 in mid-June. If they do not comply with the order, “we will not hesitate to take control of the institutions that do not comply,” warned the undersecretary of Assistance Networks, Arturo Zúñiga.

The Health Minister, Jaime Mañalich, reported that the pediatric units of the Greater Santiago hospitals are already being used.

A total quarantine in the capital and its surroundings, where the majority of the dead and infected are, turns one week on Friday and begins a second, without a decrease in infections being observed at the moment. Several specialists believe that the eight million people from Santiago should spend more time in isolation.

In Bolivia, infections continued to rise rapidly, while compulsory quarantine was relaxed due to pressure in popular neighborhoods after two months of confinement.

In the South American country, the pandemic has also intensified political tensions, because the health emergency led to the suspension of the presidential elections that were scheduled for May 3. On the one hand, Acting President Jeanine Áñez faces protests calling for an end to the quarantine, and on the other, they call for elections.

In addition to the complicated picture facing the president, who is also a candidate, this week a scandal was added by the purchase of overpriced respirators that has cost the position to the Minister of Health, Marcelo Navajas.

Two eastern regions, Santa Cruz and Beni, which concentrate 80% of infections, are already at the limit of their hospital capacity, according to authorities. The doctors marched in a request for physical security after being attacked by neighbors.

In Beni, on the border with Brazil, doctors protested dressed in black in mourning and denounced a collapse of the local health system. In addition, they demanded that they be provided with biosecurity implements and medicines for the patients.

As of Thursday, the country was approaching 5,000 positive cases in a day in which 16 deaths were reported, one of the highest numbers in recent weeks, bringing the death toll to 215.

For its part, Venezuela sent 3,000 officials from the security forces to the western state of Táchira, on the border with Colombia, to increase controls in the face of the massive return of Venezuelans, some of whom would have a coronavirus, sparking an outbreak in the border states that caused jump this week in more than 50% the number of infections, which already reaches 814.

The pro-government leader Freddy Bernal said on Wednesday on his Twitter account that, following instructions from President Nicolás Maduro, the troops were deployed. Bernal, who is called the “protector of Táchira”, stated that 78% of COVID-19 cases in Venezuela come from Colombia.

Maduro accused Colombian President Iván Duque yesterday of having given the order for Venezuelans to enter the country without due control so that they “contaminate all of Venezuela,” but he showed no evidence.

At night it was reported that infections in the country amounted to 872. The death toll remained at ten.

In this regard, Migración Colombia said that 62 thousand Venezuelan migrants have returned to their country, which represents 3.4% of the 1.8 million found in Colombia. In the last four days, at least 2,736 have left the city of Cúcuta – bordering Venezuela.

On other issues, a member of the Colombian presidential security and 13 soldiers from the presidential guard battalion tested positive for the coronavirus, and are now in their forties. Duque has been tested twice and has been negative.

In the country, the virus has left 18,330 infections and 652 deaths.

On the other hand, hundreds of birds are in danger of dying due to the quarantine that would end on May 31. The animals are found on a farm near the city of Cali and their maintenance depends on the help and presence of the people who attend there. According to Raúl Nieto, owner of the place, he no longer has the resources to maintain them.

Later, an anti-corruption bloc made up of the Prosecutor’s Office, the Comptroller’s Office and the Office of the Attorney General ensured that these organizations remain vigilant in the correct use of the resources available to face the pandemic, which includes verifying contracts, carrying out inspections and investigating possible irregularities.

It was reported that, as part of that work, the Office of the Prosecutor will impute and request arrest measures against ten mayors for multiple crimes, including undue interest in concluding contracts, concluding them without legal requirements and various types of embezzlement. Two mayors were captured during the day and 14 governors and several of their collaborators are under investigation for mismanagement of resources.

At night, Panama reported 139 new infections, totaling 3,580 cases and 291 deaths.

The Central American country also announced an agreement with its neighbor, Costa Rica, which had paralyzed land freight transportation across its borders for several days as a public health measure due to the pandemic. The closure of the Costa Rican borders affected hundreds of Panamanian truckers who were stranded in the border area between the two countries.

Shortly after, a virtual meeting between the presidents of Colombia, Peru, Chile and the Secretary General of the Organization of American States concluded.

Peruvian President Martín Vizcarra acknowledged that at the start of the state of emergency – more than two months ago – Peru did not do more than a thousand tests a day, while now an average of 22,500 are carried out a day.

“We are putting emphasis on our health and education system to be better prepared in similar situations and towards the future,” he assured.

For his part, Chilean President Sebastián Piñera said that the pandemic was one of the worst challenges in the last 100 years and that international cooperation faces a challenge.

“Today we do not have true governance worldwide and part of the problems we are facing is that there has been very little coordination. You see that the two powers of the world like China and the United States, instead of joining forces to lead the fight against this pandemic, have faced each other permanently. That doesn’t help. “

In turn, Luis Almagro, from the OAS, pointed out that it is necessary to accumulate good practices, strengthen health dynamics and improve community practices.

“We have to be more aware, first of all, of our responsibility not to expose the other members of our communities to the effects of the pandemic; We have to fight together to make that responsibility a standard for our democracies, ”he said.

In Guatemala, President Alejandro Giammattei announced that the number of cases detected on Thursday reached 247, bringing the number to 2,465 positive cases, plus 48 deaths.

Giammattei called the population to “unity and tranquility and discipline”, asking the population to maintain the use of a mask, handwashing, social distancing and protect the elderly.

In Mexico, the numbers of infected and deceased continued to rise faster on Thursday than in previous weeks, touching almost 60,000 confirmed cases, with at least 6,510 deaths. But the main concern of the authorities is hospital occupation, because there are more and more active cases, especially in Mexico City and its metropolitan area. The mayor of the city, Claudia Sheinbaum, said that they are already close to 80% occupancy.

To date, more than 515,000 infections and more than 32,500 deaths have been registered in Latin America. Brazil has the highest number of infections and deaths.

Globally, more than five million people have been infected and more than 332,000 have died, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Science and Systems Engineering, which bases its data on reports from the governments and health authorities of each country.

In most people this virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that disappear in two to three weeks. But in some people, especially older adults and those with underlying health conditions, it can cause more serious illness and even death.

