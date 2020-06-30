From this Wednesday July 1 the European Union already has its borders open with 15 countries outside the EU, among which the United States or Brazil have been excluded, as they are not considered safe. Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya defines “safe countries” as those with an average of infections equal to or less than the European average.

List of countries that can travel to the European Union



The 15 countries whose citizens will be able to cross Community borders are: Thailand, Algeria, Australia, Canada, South Korea, Japan, Georgia, Montenegro, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, Tunisia, Uruguay, Morocco and China.

Despite the community measures, Spain has requested reciprocity in the border policies of Morocco and China. In addition, our country hopes to open the borders to the countries on the list, according to the spokesperson minister, María Jesús Montero, between Thursday and Friday. As regards the list of third countries, the reference is to be understood as being made to reside in them, not to the possession of the nationality of those countries. With whom it will be opened on July 1, the border is with Portugal, since an official act will be held on the border of Caia (Portugal) and Badajoz. King Felipe VI, the President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and the respective Presidents, Pedro Sánchez and Antonio Costa will participate.

Thus, the Spanish will be able to move throughout the Schengen area, although in some with exceptions such as quarantine (Finland, Hungary, Iceland and Lithuania) or other types of specific measures for each country (Denmark, Estonia, Greece, Italy and Poland) . Spain, for its part, will monitor the entries of travelers with temperature taking and monitoring through data collection to control possible imported cases

Despite the fact that only 15 non-EU countries appear on the list, the BOE in an order establishes exceptions regardless of the country of origin. Thus, residents of the European Union and associates or holders of a long-term visa issued by a Member State or Schengen Associated State may access Spain, according to the Official State Gazette. Cross-border workers, health professionals, personnel dedicated to the transportation of goods by land, air or sea will also be exempt from the prohibition. Diplomatic, consular, international, military and civil protection organizations and members of humanitarian organizations, as well as students who study in the Member States or associated Schengen States and who have the corresponding permit or visa, and highly qualified workers will also be exempt. . Finally, people traveling for family reasons duly accredited imperatives and people who document documentary reasons of force majeure of need, or for humanitarian reasons, may also enter our country regardless of the place of origin.

Departure from Spain

As for travel from Spain, currently only Mexico, Greenland, Mongolia, French Guiana, Western Sahara, France, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, the Czech Republic, Austria, Slovenia, Serbia, Kosovo, Latvia, Syria, Yemen , Djibouti, Afghanistan, Sweden, Lesotho, Rwanda and North Korea do not impose a restriction. The US, for example, studies keeping restrictions on Europe until 2021.

Countries with restrictions on Spanish

Albania, Antigua and Barbuda, Bangladesh, Belarus, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Greece, Italy, Jamaica, Laos, Poland, Tanzania, Turkmenistan and Turkey, meanwhile, impose some special measure, but in no case force quarantine. The countries that do establish a mandatory isolation period are: Azerbaijan, Benin, Cambodia, South Korea, Ecuador, Ethiopia, Finland, Hungary, Iran, Ireland, Iceland, Cook Islands, Lithuania, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, United Kingdom, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Lucia, Seychelles, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan.

Countries that do not allow the entry of Spanish

The rest of the countries not mentioned above ç do not directly allow the entry of Spaniards, and are: Angola, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Bahamas, Bahrain, Barbados, Belize, Bolivia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Botswana, Brazil, Brunei, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Bhutan, Cape Verde, Cameroon, Canada, Chad, Chile, China, Colombia, Comoros, Ivory Coast, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominica, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, El Salvador, Eritrea, Slovakia, United States, Philippines, Fiji, Gabon, Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea Bissau, Guinea Conakry, Equatorial Guinea, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Marshall Islands, Solomon Islands, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Kiribati, Kuwait, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, North Macedonia, Madagascar, Malaysia, Malawi, Maldives, Mali, Malta, Morocco, Mauritius, Mauritania, Micronesia, Moldova, Montenegro, Mozambique, Myanmar, Namibia, Nepal, Nicaragua, Niger, Nigeria, Norway, New Zelan da, Oman, Pakistan, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal, Qatar, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Republic of the Congo, Dominican Republic, Romania, Russia, Samoa, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Singapore, Somalia, Sri Lanka, Swaziland, South Africa, Sudan, South Sudan, Suriname, Thailand, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Palestinian Territories (measures taken by Israel affect entry and exit), East Timor, Togo, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Tuvalu, Uganda, Uruguay, Vanuatu, Venezuela, Vietnam, Djibouti, Zambia and Zimbabwe.