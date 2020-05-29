The daily number of deaths from coronavirus exceeds 1,000 in Brazil and the United States, while Europe continues its cautious lack of confidence that includes the reopening of cafes, restaurants and museums in France and the return of soccer in some countries.

In total, the pandemic has claimed more than 359,231 lives worldwide, three-quarters of them in Europe and the United States.

However, the covid-19 kills more people daily in Latin America and the Caribbean, which registers more than 882,840 cases, with 46,767 deaths, mainly in Brazil (26,754), Mexico (8,597) and Peru (4,099).

– France comes back to life –

France announced that restaurants, cafes and bars will reopen on June 2, when the French will also be able to move freely again with mandatory use of a mask.

“Freedom will be the rule and restriction the exception,” said Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, who also announced the reopening of museums and monuments on the same date.

Showrooms and theaters will once again receive a public, except in the Paris region, one of the most affected by the pandemic.

Likewise, Philippe said that France is “favorable” for the internal borders of Europe to reopen as of June 15, without a quarantine being imposed on travelers.

“The decision will be made collectively with all European countries.”

“We will apply reciprocity” if some countries impose a 14-day quarantine on the French, he added.

Announcements occur when Europe has been in gradual disinfestation for several days. The United Kingdom announced that on June 15 it will reopen non-essential stores, although hairdressers and the hotel sector will continue to be closed, while in Madrid people return to the cinema, albeit outdoors, in the style of the 1950s.

And in England and Italy the return of their national championships was announced for June 17 and 20, respectively. The Russian Football Federation, meanwhile, established the resumption of football on June 21 with spectators limited to 10% of their capacity.

The MLS, the soccer league of the United States, authorized the training with small groups, in a new step towards the return of the competition.

– The ravages of the virus –

With more than 210 million inhabitants, Brazil totals 438,238 cases, although specialists estimate that this figure could be 15 times higher due to the absence of diagnostic tests.

It also increases unemployment. The South American giant lost 4.9 million jobs in the February-April quarter, implying an increase of 1.4 percentage points in the 11.2% unemployment rate registered in the November-January period.

The populous state of Sao Paulo, the driving force of Brazil, announced a gradual economic reopening starting in June.

The virus also fuels the political crisis in the country, where President Jair Bolsonaro minimizes the threat of the pandemic and lashes out at the governors who call for confinement.

In Peru, where the president and ministers reduced their salaries between 10% and 15%, there were 5,874 new cases in the last 24 hours, with a total of 141,779, including 4,099 deaths. The government assures that the country entered a “long plateau”.

While Guatemala warns against a risk of famine in impoverished regions, Chile faces critical weeks that keep the capacity of the health services at its peak after a high increase in cases totaling 86,943, including 890 deaths.

Colombia, with 822 deaths from covid-19 and 25,366 infections since March 6, extended the mandatory isolation measures until July 1, although with new exceptions to reactivate its battered economy.

– Gloomy and heartbreaking –

The United States reached 101,573 deaths on Thursday night due to covid-19, and it tops the list followed by the United Kingdom (37,460), Italy (33,072), France (28,596) and Spain (27,118).

“There are days in our history so gloomy and so heartbreaking that they remain forever etched in our hearts as a joint duel. And today is one of those days,” Joe Biden, virtual Democratic rival of Republican President Donald Trump in the elections, said on Twitter. of November.

“To all the families and friends of those who have died, I want to extend my heartfelt condolences and love,” Trump tweeted on his side this Thursday, 16 hours after the disastrous figure was released.

However, the United States is not the most affected in relative terms since it registers 303 cases for every million inhabitants, being widely surpassed by Belgium, with 808 deaths per million, Spain with 580 and the United Kingdom with 552.

– Lack of confidence and economy –

Trump continues to pressure local governors and leaders to revive the battered economy, which contracted 5% in the first quarter and has more than 40 million people on unemployment insurance, a level not seen since the Great Depression.

But his top medical adviser, immunologist Anthony Fauci, warned against the dangers of rushed deconfusion. “That is really tempting fate and looking for trouble,” he told CNN.

The pandemic hits the state of New York, the second most populous in the country, with a third of the deaths with special fury. Its governor, Andrew Cuomo, asked for federal aid: “We are talking about people’s lives … they need real help.”

Citigroup Bank, meanwhile, announced that it plans to reopen its New York offices in July with 5% of its employees, and those it owns in London in June.

South Korea, considered an example in the fight against the pandemic, announced on Thursday the largest increase in cases (79) in almost two months, which is why the government decided to back down on easing.

– Nissan and Renault –

The outlook is bleak everywhere. Every day new data is published about companies that close units or dismiss part of their workers.

French automaker Renault announced the abolition of 15,000 jobs worldwide, 4,500 of which in France.

Meanwhile, the Spanish government reported the closure of the Nissan plant in Barcelona, ​​which employs 3,000 people. The Japanese group announced losses of 6.2 billion dollars for the fiscal year that ended in March and foresees a 20% reduction in its production due to the fall in demand.

The Easyjet airline announced in London the elimination of 4,500 jobs, 30% of its staff, the same percentage that American Airlines will fire in the United States.

The crisis worsens the situation of the most vulnerable. According to the NGO Oxfam, the pandemic can plunge 500 million people into poverty.

A joint study by Save the Children and Unicef ​​warned that 16 million children could fall into poverty by the end of the year in Latin America and the Caribbean.

In this context, around fifty world leaders called for “resilience” and “cooperation” after the pandemic, in a UN videoconference that was not attended by the United States, Russia and China.

