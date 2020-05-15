The problem of family reconciliation, or rather the inability to achieve it, is a constant complaint of thousands of families in Spain, which has become even more prominent with the current coronavirus crisis. The pandemic has forced many mothers and fathers to telework, care for, be a free time monitor and teacher for their children at the same time and in the same place: home. With this problem and reality in mind, the Malasmadres Club, which has a community of 800,000 followers, through its association #Yonorenuncio, has launched a petition to the Government on the Change.org platform for family reconciliation to be addressed urgently and included on the political agenda. The person in charge of the petition is Laura Baena, founder and president of the club. “Families are NOT a priority in this society. We never were. And not even a global pandemic like the coronavirus has made this change, “Baena begins in his message. Four million families with children in Spain, “who were left alone in the face of the problem of conciliation,” he adds.

For her, “the lack of conciliation in our country has been uncovered by confinement. Grandparents, schools and nursery schools: the only support we had, now is not possible ”. In addition, they emphasize that, according to their data collected in the study on stewardship We Are a Team, “six out of 10 women give up their professional careers as mothers. The confinement is pushing the resignation of many more women, which would aggravate the still persistent gender inequality in Spain and increase this data ”. Although the Government has extended teleworking as a priority until the end of the state of alarm, compared to any other measure, “it does not oblige the company to maintain it even though the worker has been doing it normally, efficiently and without harming the company”, they assure in a statement.

The three requests from Malasmadres to protect families and not have to resign from the Government are the following:

one. Teleworking by legal imperative (as a temporary corrective measure, given the current emergency situation). If this activity has been developing since the entry into force of the Decree of the state of alarm, there are no reasonable grounds for denying it by the company since the situation that led to its implementation has not changed substantially.

2. Facilitate the adaptation of the working day and the reduction thereof without loss of salary, being the State the one that assumes the cost. When teleworking is not possible, the worker will have the option of adapting their workday as much as possible, with respect for this right, already contemplated in the worker’s statute, being mandatory for the company, without having to go to the judicial way to enforce it. The mere fact of having dependent children or dependent people, must suppose a presumption of the need to reconcile work life with family life, and business criteria cannot be put before the vital needs of children and dependents.

3. Remuneration aid for the recruitment of staff intended for families in which all parents or legal guardians are working outside the home. When neither teleworking nor the adaptation or reduction of working hours are possible, either due to work characteristics or justified family economic circumstances, the State must articulate aid for these families, aimed at hiring a person to care for minors or dependents . And they remember that this financial aid is different from the Minimum Income for Vitals (IMV), since it is intended for those families who, even when working, do not have sufficient solvency to pay for the expenses of a caregiver, but are outside the requirements to obtain that.

Malasmadres considers these measures necessary and essential to make conciliation possible and so that women do not have to give up their work careers. At the close of this article, the petition already has 26,000 of the 35,000 firms they are looking for. For Baena, there is no room for doubt: “We cannot allow families in such an urgent situation to be forgotten (…) Because this is not reconcile. I don’t quit. “

