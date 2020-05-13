The Government has announced its decision to extend ERTEs due to coronavirus until June 30. This type of employment regulation records they will be extended by closely monitoring their conditions. Since job, will review the activity of the companies covered by these measures, to verify that they meet the necessary requirements to avail themselves of them. The main engine of these grants is to shelter all those companies directly affected by the effects of the covid-19 health crisis.

Therefore, below we break down the Royal Decree-law by which the temporary employment regulation files (ERTEs) are extended until June 30. An extension that comes into effect this Wednesday, May 13, after its publication in the Official State Gazette (BOE).

Extension of ERTEs due to coronavirus

Although the date of June 30 is the limit indicated for the extension of ERTEs, the Executive reserves the right to extend this period if activity restrictions persist for health reasons arrival that date.

Specifically, the decree, approved by the Council of Ministers, contemplates extending until June 30 of this year the Force Majeure ERTEs derived from Covid-19. Either due to total force majeure (without restarting the activity) or partial (recovery of part of the activity). In the latter case, it is noted that, at the time of reincorporate workers to the activity, the settings will take priority reduction of working hours.

The norm establishes that companies and entities domiciled in tax havens will not be eligible for ERTEs of force majeure.

Furthermore, it is specified that companies that use these procedures will not be able to distribute dividends during the fiscal year corresponding to the application of the ERTE, except if they return to Social Security the fees from which they were exonerated. However, this limitation will not be applicable to companies that, as of February 29 of this year, had fewer than 50 workers.

The text, fruit of the agreement between the Government, unions and employers, contemplates that the unemployment benefits associated with ERTEs (which are granted without the need to meet the grace period) will remain until June 30. This will be so except in the cases of fixed-discontinuous, which will be applicable until December 31.

Anyway, at this point too, the Government reserves the possibility of extending these benefits if so deemed necessary.

In accordance with this Royal Decree-law, the transition from ERTEs of force majeure to ERTEs for organizational, technical, economic or production reasons will be facilitated. To ERTEs for organizational, economic, technical or production reasons. that they begin after the entry into force of this new decree and until June 30, the special characteristics established in the regulation of March 17 will be explained to them. The latter will also be allowed to be processed while an ERTE of force majeure is in force.

Fee exemption

The regulation that was given in mid-March to ERTEs due to force majeure derived from Covid-19, establishes a exemption from contributions of 75% for companies that on February 29 of this year had more than 50 workers registered with Social Security and 100% for those with less than 50 workers. In the text of the decree it is indicated that these exemptions will be maintained in May and June for ERTEs of total force majeure.

In the case of ERTEs of partial force majeure, the company, from the date of effect of the resignation of the ERTE, will benefit from a exemption from the business fee for workers who return to their activity 85% in May and 70% in June, always assuming that on February 29 of this, its workforce was less than 50 workers. If you had more than 50 as of that date, the exemption will reach 60% in May and 45% in June.

In the case of workers who continue with their contracts suspended from the date of effect of the resignation of the ERTE, the business exemption It will be 60% in May and 45% in June for companies with less than 50 workers. For its part, it will be 45% in May and 30% in June for those with more than 50 employees.

All these exemptions may be extended in the same or different terms, if the Council of Ministers so decides, or be extended to ERTEs based on objective causes.

Tripartite Commission

The decree creates a tripartite monitoring committee for the deconfining process It will be made up of the Government, the CCOO and UGT unions, and the CEOE and Cepyme employers. They will meet regularly on the second Wednesday of each month.

The objective of this commission will be to monitor the measures adopted in the workplace “during the phase of attenuated exceptionality”, exchange data and make proposals.

As explained by the Minister of Labor and Social Economy, Yolanda Díaz, this commission will be in charge of evaluating which sectors may prolong ERTEs beyond June 30.

The commission may also meet on an extraordinary basis if requested by three of the four organizations integrated in it.