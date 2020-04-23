WASHINGTON, Apr 23 (.) – The number of Americans who have applied for unemployment benefits has likely risen to a record 26 million people in the past five weeks, confirming that all jobs created during the biggest Job booms in United States history were suppressed in about a month, given the wild impact of the coronavirus on the economy.

Thursday’s weekly report on unemployment benefits applications from the Labor Department will add to a growing list of increasingly discouraging economic data. It will also be published in a climate of growing protests against national confinements to control the spread of COVID-19, the life-threatening respiratory illness caused by the virus.

United States President Donald Trump, who is running for a second term in the White House in the November general election, has been eager to revive the crippled national economy. Trump applauded Wednesday measures taken by a handful of Republican-led states to begin reopening their economies, despite warnings from health experts about a possible second wave of infections.

“The US economy is losing jobs at a rate and scale never before recorded,” said Scott Anderson, chief economist at Bank of the West in San Francisco. “It is comparable to a natural disaster on a national scale.”

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits likely totaled 4.2 million in the week ending April 18, according to a survey of . economists. Despite being a figure that would have seemed inconceivable less than two months ago, it would be less than the 5.245 million in the previous week. Some analysts’ estimates for the survey for Thursday’s data were as high as 5.50 million.

According to the median forecast, last week’s application data would bring cumulative unemployment benefit claims to about 26.2 million since the week ending March 21, representing about 16% of the population active. The economy created 22 million jobs during the job boom that started in September 2010 and ended abruptly in February this year.

Economists forecast as many as 25 million jobs were lost in April after the economy cut 701,000 jobs in March, the biggest decline in 11 years.

“This erases all job gains during the long expansion,” said Joseph Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM in New York. “Once the economy begins to reopen, demand for benefits will slow down, but we have to be honest, not everyone is going to get their job back.”

(Information from Lucia Mutikani; translated by Tomás Cobos)