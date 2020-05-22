Coronavirus England: Kante refused to train for fear of coronavirus | England News Covid 19 | Premier League | Soccer

                    
            
    
    

                        
        

            

        
                        
            
                
                            
                
            
        
        

        
    
        
    

        
    
        
    
    
            
    
                
    
    
    
        
    

        
    
                    
                                    
    
    
            
    
    
    
        
            
                
    
            
        
    
    
    
        
    
    

                        
        
            
    
        
            

        

    
Although the great teams return to the field, he has other reasons not to go and they were accepted.

Chelsea is one of the English teams that has already trained again.

            EFE

By:

Futbolred Writing

May 21, 2020, 11:34 a.m.

While most teams resume their activities, on Thursday it became known that Kanté was absent from Chelsea’s Wednesday practice for fear of the covid-19.

According to The Guardian, the French player received the club’s permission to continue training at home, although he did not specify how long he will obtain this permission.

And it is that Kanté has lived closely the inclemency of respiratory diseases in his family, which is a key factor for receiving this permission. In 2018, Niamh, the footballer’s older brother, died of a heart attack before the World Cup in Russia was played and his father died when he was 11 years old.

Even, as reported two years ago, the same player passed out two years ago after a workout and although medical exams at the time did not reveal a heart attack, his family history keeps him alert.

That is why with the full backing of coach Frank Lampard, the Frenchman continues his preparation from home in the midst of the pandemic, although the other Chelsea players are supposed to be free of this virus.

