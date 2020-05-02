Elon Musk, in Shanghai last JanuaryAly Song / .

Elon Musk, founder of Tesla, has called the order for US citizens to confine themselves to their homes during the covid-19 pandemic “fascist” and “forced incarceration”, which is widespread in most countries of the world. The controversial technology tycoon has made these statements during the presentation of the financial results of the electric car manufacturer in the first quarter of 2020. And that, despite the fact that the company has obtained benefits for the third consecutive period: 16 million dollars after registering revenues of 5,985 million, 32% more than between January and March 2019.

Musk said at the start of the conference call with analysts and the media that the quarter “was strong despite many problems” suffered in recent weeks by the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Subsequently, and to questions from analysts, Musk launched a furious criticism of the measures adopted by the United States authorities, as well as those of the majority of the world’s countries, especially confinement.

When asked about the company’s liquidity, since other manufacturers such as General Motors and Ford have used billions of dollars of credit lines to accumulate cash, Musk said that “we are concerned with not being able to restart production ”At his California plant.

“We only have two car plants, one in Shanghai and one in the Bay Area (Fremont), which is the one that produces the majority of our cars. The extension of the confinement or what we should call the forced imprisonment of the population in their homes against all their constitutional rights breaks the liberties of the people in a horrible way ”

“This is not why people came to the United States or built this country. It is a scandal. It will cause a lot of damage, not only to Tesla but to many companies. Tesla will outgrow it but others won’t. Everything that people have built throughout their lives is being destroyed, ”continued the South African-born billionaire.

“I think people are going to be very angry about this. If someone wants to be in your home, they should be allowed to be in your home. But to say that they cannot leave their homes, and that they will be arrested if they do, that is fascist, ”added Musk, who is known for his controversial and sometimes offensive comments.

Results in full virus

Tesla said in a statement that between January and March 2020 it was the first time in its history that it made a profit in a first quarter, which is “the weakest season” of the year, adding that “despite operational problems” , were able to achieve their “best first quarter both in production and in deliveries”.

The 5,985 million revenue was less than the company had in the previous three quarters. Tesla explained that revenues were affected by “lower deliveries, primarily as a result of problems delivering vehicles at the end of the quarter.” The adjusted gross operating result was $ 951 million, 514% more than in 2019 but 19% lower than in the last quarter of 2019. Income from the sale of automobiles amounted to $ 5,132 million, 38% more than in the first quarter of 2019. The gross margin of car sales was 25.5%, five percentage points more than a year ago.

