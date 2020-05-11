MADRID, May 11 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Government of El Salvador has confirmed this Sunday 105 new cases of the new coronavirus, representing an increase of 19 percent over the previous day and the highest number of daily infections since the health crisis in the country began.

The president, Nayib Bukele, explained that El Salvador, along with the rest of the countries in the region, is currently “in the greatest stage of the spread of the virus” and has reiterated the need to “respect 100 per cent one hundred “quarantine measures.

Even with these figures, El Salvador remains one of the least affected countries in terms of the number of cases and deaths from Covid-19 in Central America, with 889 infections and 17 fatalities.

“The results of the new quarantine cannot be seen yet, since the incubation period is three to five days. We are reaping what we sowed days ago,” Bukele wrote on his Twitter account, in relation to the criticism that days back he launched against the Salvadoran population which he reproached for not complying with the movement restrictions imposed by the Government.

Last week, and in view of the increase in cases, the Government of El Salvador announced a “special quarantine” in which citizens could only go out to stock up on essential products on any given day, according to the latest number of their document. of identity.

However, some of these measures contemplated within this new quarantine, among which is the suspension of public transport, are being investigated by the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice (CSJ) after some companies alerted of the problems that some of their workers were having in accessing their jobs.

For its part, the Foreign Ministry has confirmed that there are 734 Salvadorans residing in other countries infected by Covid-19, but its owner, Alexandra Hill Tinoco, has remarked that “none of them is expected to return to the country.”

In turn, he has detailed that in countries such as the United States, Mexico, Canada, Italy, Spain and Sweden, they have encrypted some 161 Salvadoran citizens who died from the pandemic.