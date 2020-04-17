The emergence of the coronavirus is changing people’s habits and the world of services around the world. The forced isolation caused by the virus was also the driving force behind the development of innovative proposals that seek to generate solutions for everyday life in the midst of confinement, but which aim to stay beyond the current pandemic context.

Just as many gastronomic establishments, for example, had to grow aggrieved to survive and adopt other service modalities such as delivery, items such as health also adapted to the new environment. This is the case, for example, of the emergence of a free virtual platform that provides real-time telemedicine assistance and emergency buttons. This app, which is called Testeate Doctor and was developed by the Andromeda company, allows access to video calls with one or more doctors at the same time, in addition to requesting appointments and consultations and accessing the results of specialized or routine studies. In this way, without leaving their homes, patients can resolve queries, receive or exchange information such as clinical analyzes, radiographs or any other document to track treatment, while all information generated from the consultation is left stored in a digital medical record.

The initiative also adds the possibility of customizing emergency “buttons”, which can be used according to current needs for social isolation or complex situations. For example: solving home emergencies for older adults, for cases of gender violence or emergencies related to property or personal crimes. These buttons are configured, and are integrated with geolocation technologies, which allow to build a heat map and visualize the situation status.

In March, when the first cases of coronavirus infections began to be registered in Argentina, the company launched Testeate, a specific platform to resolve doubts about the disease and that is already working in several municipalities in the country, such as the case of Mar del Silver and Pilar. The app was created to provide citizens with official data, emergency phone numbers and addresses in the event of an emergency. It works from the Autotest module, which allows people to remotely self-assess the symptoms of COVID-19, managing cases by the medical staff and making decisions based on information, building a heat map by area or region with the positive or suspected cases. This module is prepared to also solve other cases such as dengue, influenza, among other diseases.

At Andromeda they have now extended the arrival of this app to telemedicine. From the company they explained that the purpose is to provide people with a new channel of contact in the improvement of health services, in turn lowering the costs of the service, preventing delays in diagnoses and avoiding the search for unskilled information and the self-medication, with accessibility and in a safe way. In this line, Maximiliano Gonzalez Kunz, CEO of the company, assured that “as prevention measures for the coronavirus pandemic advance, the population needs to solve new daily situations, which is why we at AndromedaLatam think that TESTEATE is the solution ideal to solve and give a value-added service to these situations, adding more benefits ”.