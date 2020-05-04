The pandemic of coronavirus It is passing a hard economic bill, with great difficulty to know which are the best stocks to invest. In the first quarter of the year, China has lost 6.8% of GDP in year-on-year variation, compared to 6% positive registered in the fourth quarter of 2019 in full trade tensions with the US. This is the first decline recorded in the country since 1976 when it lost just 1.6% that year. You have to go back more than half a century ago to find a bigger drop than today.

“According to preliminary estimates, China’s gross domestic product (GDP) was 20,650.4 billion yuan in the first quarter of 2020, a year-on-year decrease of 6.8%, “the Chinese National Statistics Office said in a statement.

“By industry, the value added of the primary industry was 1,018.6 billion yuan, 3.2 percent less; that of the secondary industry was 7,363.8 billion yuan, 9.6 percent less; and that of the tertiary industry it was 12,268.0 trillion yuan, 5.2 percent less, “he adds.

From the summary provided, it can be deduced that the overall agricultural production was stable; that industrial production fell while the basic raw materials industry and high-tech manufacturing kept growth and that the production of services decreased while the emerging services industry grew well.

Likewise, sales in the goods markets decreased while daily necessities sales and online retail sales of physical goods grew rapidly; investment growth slowed while e-commerce, professional technical services and industries related to the epidemic were affected by growth; imports and exports of goods decreased; the growth of the consumer price decreased and the producer prices of industrial products witnessed a greater fall; employment was generally stable with slight reductions in urban areas; the ratio of disposable income per capita between urban and rural households decreased slightly.

China concludes that “in general terms, the general national economic and social development in the first quarter remained stable despite the covid-19 outbreak”, despite the fact that it requires us to be alert to the “spread of the epidemic worldwide, the growing downward pressure of the world economy and the notable increase in instabilities and uncertainties “for the foreseeable future, since we will have to wait to see the evolution of the level of internal and external demand for the products of the large factory in the world in the coming months and attend to deflationary trends.

