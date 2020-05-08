Leaders of Europe celebrated the 75th anniversary of Nazi Germany’s defeat today with sober and devoid of the usual crowds due to the coronavirus crisis, while the UN took the opportunity to denounce that the pandemic has unleashed a “hate tsunami and xenophobia “that needs to be stopped.

“We must act now to strengthen the immunity of our societies against the virus of hate. For this reason, today I ask that no effort be spared to eradicate hate speech throughout the world,” prayed the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres. , quoted by the EFE news agency.

With special prevention measures for the background coronavirus, Germany remembered the end of World War II without the traditional mass events at the Brandenburg Gate.

Instead, the five highest representatives of the State, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Chancellor Angela Merkel, the leaders of both houses of Parliament and the incumbent Constitutional Court, deposited an offering at the monument erected in memory of the victims of the war. .

In France, meanwhile, the ceremony was limited to the essentials and although the celebrations followed the protocol of every year, the sunny Paris of today and still in confinement showed the sidewalks of the Champs Elysees empty.

No authority wore a mask under the Arc de Triomphe, where President Emmanuel Macron deposited a wreath accompanied by his Prime Minister, Edouard Philippe.

In Russia, one of the countries where the coronavirus outbreak is currently growing the fastest, the traditional Victory Day parade in Moscow was canceled.

Instead, President Vladimir Putin chose to use the anniversary to build bridges via telegrams with his former allies, mainly the United Kingdom and France, with whom the relationship has been tense since the annexation of the Ukrainian Crimean peninsula.

But even this date, which is usually an excuse to stop the adrelin from the political agendas of the great powers, did not manage to downplay the advance of the coronavirus pandemic and the efforts of the states to reopen their economies without causing new outbreaks.

The Spanish government authorized today that, starting Monday, a large part of the country will open bars and restaurants and go to “phase 1” of the plan for the gradual exit from confinement, with the Madrid and Catalonia regions being largely excluded as they are the hardest hit areas. by the outbreak that has already left more than 26,200 dead.

In phase 1, the outdoor areas of bars and restaurants may be partially opened (30%), social contact with a maximum of 10 people, and the opening of shops with limited assistance, and a time slot for over 65 years. They may also open cultural centers, museums and libraries.

At the territorial level, the flexibility includes all of Galicia, Asturias, Cantabria, the Basque Country, La Rioja, Navarra, Aragon, the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Murcia, Extremadura, Ceuta and Melilla, much of Andalusia, in addition to some specific areas Castilla La Mancha, Catalonia and the Valencian Community.

In the United States, meanwhile, despite the recommendations of medical experts, President Donald Trump urged the governors to withdraw the anti-crisis measures and reactivate their states as soon as possible, which caused that today the Florida head of government, the Republican Ron DeSantis, announced a new easing.

The mayor gave the green light to reopen Palm Beach County, one of the three most affected by the pandemic, on Monday, while Miami-Dade, with the highest number of cases and deaths, hopes to tentatively open some businesses, including restaurants, from May 18.

DeSantis had already authorized the first phase of reopening the rest of its counties, a decision criticized by opposition lawmakers who argued that “it is unacceptable to reopen the state and expose the population to an increased risk of infection,” when it has not yet been established. It has tested a significant sector of the state.

In the United Kingdom, where the death toll today exceeded 31,000, similar criticisms are also heard on the eve of the announcement of a relaxation of the confinement that the government plans to make by Monday.

“I am against the confinement measures being relaxed, however limited they may be. We have an average of 600 deaths a day, not like in Spain and Italy,” Eva Peña Charlón, head of the Neurosurgery plant at King’s, said in a dialogue with .. College Hospital London.

Similar tensions were experienced today in France, where the authorities are preparing to implement the first phase of the lack of control next week with more than 26,000 deaths, or in Italy, where the easing has already begun along with a downward trend in daily death increases, which, however, remain high.

An even more complex political scene exists in Brazil, where some regions maintain their defiance of President Jair Bolsonaro and their decision to boycott quarantines.

Today the governor of the state of São Paulo, Joao Doria, announced the extension of the total quarantine for the coronavirus until May 31, while the city of Fortaleza became the third Brazilian metropolis to adopt mandatory confinement to stop the spread of the outbreak, which has already left more than 9,000 dead in the country.

.