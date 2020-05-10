Do antibodies work from those who beat covid-19? 1:22

. – At least five teams in the United States have cloned covid-19 antibodies, paving the way for innovative treatments that could be what one researcher calls “an immunity bridge” before a vaccine is available.

The treatment is called monoclonal antibody therapy, and these antibodies come from people who have recovered from the coronavirus. The researchers then take the blood, select the most powerful antibodies, and make them into a medicine.

One company, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, hopes to have a treatment available to patients by the end of this summer.

“I think monoclonal antibody therapy holds enormous promise as the next big step against covid-19,” said Dr. Peter Hotez, a vaccine specialist at Baylor University School of Medicine, who is not participating in the investigation.

Monoclonal antibody therapy is a modern version of convalescent plasma, in which a person who has recovered from the coronavirus donates blood to someone who is currently ill.

How can antibodies help in a pandemic? 1:05

Even if convalescent plasma is effective – something that is still being studied – it has two shortcomings.

First, a person can only donate a certain amount of blood. Second, the donor may not have enough strong antibodies for the procedure to be effective.

Now, to develop a monoclonal antibody treatment, researchers analyze thousands of antibodies in order to find the best. Then they potentially clone them in unlimited quantities.

Many other diseases are treated with monoclonal antibodies, such as multiple forms of cancer, HIV, asthma, lupus, and multiple sclerosis, but of course there is no guarantee that it can work for covid-19.

“One of the things about searching is that it’s a little bit about finding a needle in a haystack. We are all looking for the magic antibody that is the holy remedy, ”explained Dr. James Crowe, who is leading the monoclonal antibody effort against covid-19 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Regeneron hopes to start clinical trials for a human coronavirus antibody treatment next month, and if all goes well, he may have a drug ready for widespread distribution in late summer.

“We generate thousands of [anticuerpos] and then we select the most potent and powerful ones to turn them into an antibody cocktail, “said the company’s president, Dr. George Yancopoulos.

We explain three tests of covid-19 and its weaknesses 2:54

Like any treatment in development, it might not work. But if it does, it would treat the coronavirus and possibly also help prevent infection for a while.

A vaccine is likely to offer broader immunity, but its development is likely to take longer, with the first estimates set for January.

“I think the antibodies will be ready first and will be the bridge to a longer immunity, which will be conferred by vaccines,” said Crowe, director of the Vaccine Center at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

“A directed nuclear warhead”

In mid-January, researchers at Rockefeller University in New York City heard from the National Institutes of Health: They had to get to work because they hoped to have the coronavirus antibodies cloned in the spring.

About two months later, Rockefeller University researcher Jill Horowitz was handing out flyers in front of a supermarket in New Rochelle, New York, to invite people recovered from the coronavirus to learn more about the ongoing study.

The city and especially a synagogue were hit by an outbreak of coronavirus.

“I am Jewish and Orthodox, and I know people from Young Israel. I have friends in New Rochelle. Our children went to school together, so I could come into the community and present my case, ”explained Horowitz, executive director of strategic operations at the Rockefeller immunology laboratory.

In total, more than 100 people donated blood for the study, many of them from the New Rochelle community. Some of their stories will be told in the upcoming documentary “Rebel Blood The Race to Cure Covid-19”.

This is how tests to detect covid-19 4:19 work

The scientist leading the monoclonal antibody effort at Rockefeller compares it to a battle, noting that convalescent plasma has been used for more than a century.

“If you are thinking about a war, and you are fighting it with a drug that came out during the first part of the 20th century, the monoclonal antibody is like a nuclear warhead in comparison,” explained Dr. Michel Nussenzweig, a professor at Rockefeller.

Investigations of various American teams

Other teams in the United States also say they have cloned antibodies, including Vanderbilt, Regeneron, Lilly Pharmaceuticals, and Distributed Bio.

Regeneron plans to start clinical trials next month and hopes to provide “hundreds of thousands of doses” to patients by the end of the summer, Yancopoulos said.

The company already produces monoclonal antibodies for various diseases, such as cancer, arthritis, and asthma.

“We are using the exact same technology now to come up with a specific approach tailored for the covid-19,” added Yancopoulos.

Other companies set a longer term. For example, Crowe, Vanderbilt’s doctor, said he anticipates that it will be around the first quarter of next year when his team has ready-to-distribute monoclonal antibody treatment for covid-19.

It is a good sign, he said, that several teams are working on monoclonal antibodies.

“I think the more groups we are working on, the better, and the more scoring opportunities we have to obtain effective prevention or treatment,” he concluded.

Dr. Minali Nigam, Devon Sayers and Wes Bruer, all from CNN, contributed to this report.

.