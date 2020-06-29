The QR codes They have emerged as a digital alternative in the context of the new normality that seeks to recover the economy and contact between companies and customers while maintaining the physical distance measurements due to the pandemic of Covid-19.

QR codes allow companies connect with consumers in real time, instantly and with physical ‘zero contact’, since they use codes that users scan through mobile phone to get the information.

These solutions constitute a new technological approach to customer service to face the hygienic measures required against the new coronavirus, although they can also be used for other purposes such as the registration of company employees, control of vacations, sick leave and hours.

One of the companies that is currently working on facilitating digitization through the use of QR codes is the Madrid-based ImaginADS, which has been offering its services for two years but, in times of Covid-19, saw its service go from novelty to necessity, such as ensures in a statement.

ImaginADS QR codes are customized to make them visually more striking, and include a personalized image projection system that allows access to digital menus, promotions, discounts, schedules, institutional procedures, social networks, websites, videos and downloads, among others.

On the other hand, the proposal of the Spanish platform Let’s Order goes beyond ensuring social distance in bars and restaurants, since the system it has designed allows the user to place an order from their mobile without the need to download ‘apps’ or make records.

As its managers explain in a statement, users only have to scan the QR code to access the restaurant’s menu or hotel services, order and pay by credit card. The commands are automatically printed on the same printers that the establishments already have, thus adapting to the operation of each restaurant or hotel without modifying the way of working of each establishment.