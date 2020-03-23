Coronavirus: Donald Trump issued a decree to avoid price speculation and the collection of essential supplies

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, signed a decree on Monday to prevent the collection of products considered essential in the country’s efforts against the coronavirus, as well as the manipulation of the prices of those products. “We are not going to let those who collect and manipulate prices harm the health of the United States in this time of need,” Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a post on her Twitter account.

Trump signed the measure privately, but his administration provided more details about it through Attorney General William Barr during a press conference at the White House. Barr explained that the measure applies to the wholesale market, and not to consumers: “If they have a large amount of toilet paper in their homes, nothing will happen to them, but if they have a shed full of chinstraps, they will hear a call at its doors, ”said Barr.

In another passage of his speech, the head of the Justice department explained that the 93 prosecutors’ offices of the country will have a person in charge of promoting the different cases that may arise in their jurisdictions. And he indicated that investigations have already begun of “activities that are altering the supply chain.”