Dominican Republic to reopen hotels and airports in phase 4 of the de-escalation, which will be launched from July 5, announced the Government.

The revival of tourism, the main sector of the country’s economy, will be the last step in the de-escalation plan of the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, which begins this Wednesday, as announced by the government commission against the coronavirus.

The start of phase 4 will also coincide with the date of the presidential and legislative elections, which were initially scheduled for May 17 and were postponed by the pandemic.

Since March 19, all non-essential companies closed their doors in the Dominican Republic within the containment plan against the coronavirus, which has already caused 441 deaths and 13,223 infections in the country.

Phase 1

In phase 1, starting this Wednesday, most of the companies and shops in the country may open but with limits on the number of workers, which will increase as the stages progress.

Similarly, in this phase public transport means reopened, but with restrictions on the number of passengers and wearing face masks, which are mandatory in all public places.

Barbershops, beauty salons and medical offices may resume activities by appointmentwhile the Restaurants will remain open, but only for orders and home deliveries.

Phases 2 and 3

From the phase 2, scheduled for June 3, I know shopping malls will reopen and private collective passenger transport will be authorized, as well as religious services on sundays.

In phase 3, which will start on June 17, can be made religious services three times a week.

Phase 4



Finally, in phase 4 the tourism sector will be reactivated, the airports, and the dining rooms of restaurants and gyms.

However, entertainment venues and other agglomeration activities will remain closed until at least August 24, as detailed in a statement.

Unclear aspects

Schools and higher education centers will remain closed and the beginning of the school calendar will be decided by the National Council of Education.

The document stresses that access to beaches, swimming pools and all kinds of public spas is still prohibited, and it does not set a date for reopening of these public spaces.

Similarly, remember that The borders are still closed, since March 19, and it is not clear if they will reopen coinciding with phase 4.

The commission recalled that, in the event of a spike in infections, the dates of each stage could vary.

In the same way, until next June 1 the curfew is in force, which currently prohibits going out on the street from 19 to 5 in the morning.

EFE

