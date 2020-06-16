America, the new epicenter of the pandemic in the world, accumulates almost half of infected and deceased related to the virus in the entire planet.

Cases of coronavirus in America are still not slowing down and infections are growing « vertiginously, » the director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Carissa Etienne, said Tuesday.

America, the new epicenter of the pandemic in the world, accumulates almost half of infected and deceased related to the virus in the entire planet where, according to a . count, eight million cases and 436 thousand 293 deaths have been reported.

« The pandemic continues to accelerate in the region »Etienne confessed at a virtual press conference.

The Dominica-born doctor added that PAHO is concerned about the growing trend of the virus spreading in border areas, such as between Mexico and the United States, Haiti and the Dominican Republic and the borders of the Amazon countries.

« The increase in spread in these areas is cause for serious concern and immediate action, » he said, adding that the organization you chair is working with local ministries of health to increase epidemiological surveillance.

Brazil began last week to reopen some activities despite the fact that the cases continue to multiply and place it as the nation most affected by the virus in Latin America and the second most affected in the world.

« Countries are sovereign and they decide when they want to reopen, » said Marcos Espinal, director of PAHO’s Department of Communicable Diseases. But he warned that if they want to do it, it must be a “slow and safe” reopening.

On the other hand, Sylvain Aldighieri, Incident Manager for PAHO Covid-19 said that the organization is « concerned » about the arrival of winter in the south of the continent, since the pandemic could worsen with the season of seasonal influenza. (Rts)