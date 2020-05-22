The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) explains that the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic, does not spread as easily when touching surfaces and objects.

The CDC updated their information about it on May 11 to explain more concretely the ways of spreading this virus that has put everyone in check.

Since last March, studies have been published that explain that the virus can live in air for up to 3 hours, in copper for 24 hours, as well as in plastic and stainless steel for up to 72 hours, but more recent studies later warned that the virus does not it spreads through the air. In other words, if someone sneezes near you, it is the drool particles that carry the virus. Either way, it is not yet clear how long the virus can remain on surfaces.

What the United States CDC does make clear is what we already knew: “that the easiest and most sustainable way of spreading the virus is from person to person.”

According to the report:

“Although it is ‘possible’ for COVID-19 to spread in other ways than person-to-person contact, including by touching surfaces or objects and then touching the mouth, nose or eyes or between animals and people, these are not considered on the main routes. broadcast, the agency wrote. “

In tune with this news (which may seem old but it never hurts to insist on these types of issues), the Undersecretary of Health of Mexico, Hugo López Gatell has explained that the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus is highly unlikely to be acquired by touching objects. In any case, what you should do, and the CDC agrees, is to wash your hands constantly and if you touch any surface, avoid putting your hands on your face.

This information is useful now that a traffic light has been announced to reactivate life outside, because the fact of going out does not mean that you should not take the necessary precautions on the street.

.