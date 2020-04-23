Singer Britney Spears will continue under the legal guardianship of her manager Judi Montgomery, since the audience she would have to gain greater freedom was postponed until July 22, due to the quarantine of the world by COVID-19.

The singer was placed under the legal guardianship of her father in 2008 when she had severe psychiatric problems, in fact, she was admitted to a clinic for treatment, according to a note published by Yahoo.

And it is that the singer staged great scandals in which drugs were the protagonist to such a degree that from 2005 to 2010 they made it the cover of newspapers and magazines that reported their excesses.

He reached the degree of sleeping in a parking lot in deplorable conditions. All this also led her to lose custody of her sons Jayden and Sean in 2007. In that year, she shaved her head, leaving the world speechless with the devastated image of “The Princess of Pop”.

Another scandal that ruined her image and her ability to govern herself was the fact of entrenching herself with her children and not wanting to give them to her ex-partner and father of the children, Kevin Federline, a fact that was followed and documented by the paparazzi. , almost in real time.

All this was decisive for the judge to determine to put her in legal guardianship, first temporarily and then permanently. But last year, Jamie Spears, her father, transferred that power to Montgomery, citing health problems to continue to exercise that responsibility.

In this way, the manager is the one who has access to all the singer’s medical information and is the one who decides which people are close to her, for her safety. But not only that, being under legal guardianship, Britney Spears, 38, does not have autonomy from her finances, nor in all aspects of her life.

