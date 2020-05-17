Dr. Dina Abdel-Salam watched in horror last month as dozens of strangers congregated under the balcony of her aunt’s apartment in the Egyptian city of Ismailia, where she temporarily moved after leaving her older parents at home to protect them from exposure. to the coronavirus.

The crowd yelled his name and made threats until he called the police for help.

“He’s moved here to make us sick,” someone yelled.

The Abdel-Salam case is one of many in a wave of assaults on doctors that illustrates how the fear and anger of the population can turn against the same people who risk their lives to save patients in the pandemic.

While many cities around the world erupt in applause every afternoon to thank those who work on the front line with the sufferers of COVID-19, the ailment caused by the coronavirus, in Egypt, India, the Philippines, Mexico and other places, some doctors and Nurses are assaulted, intimidated, and treated as outcasts for their work.

By itself, the pandemic already poses difficulties for doctors, especially in places with insufficient health infrastructure. But medical workers, seen as possible sources of contagion, face another major challenge in those nations: the stigma associated with the disease.

“Now more than ever, we have to recognize the importance of investing in our healthcare workforce and take concrete actions that guarantee its well-being and safety,” said Ahmed al-Mandhari, director of the World Health Organization (WHO) for the Mediterranean. Oriental at a virtual press conference earlier in the week.

But in some places this is a complicated task as mistrust, fear and misinformation can have devastating effects. Decades of poor education and few government services created deep misgivings about the medical profession in many places.

In central India, a group of five health workers, dressed from head to toe in protective suits, entered a neighborhood to quarantine the contacts of a patient who tested positive for the virus when they ran into a mob who insulted them and threw stones at them.

“Some people think that the doctors and nurses will come and draw their blood,” said Laxmi Narayan Sharma, president of the health union in Madhya Pradesh, central India.

In the southern city of Chennai, another stone-armed crowd stormed the funeral of Simon Hercules, a neurologist who died of COVID-19, stoning the ambulance carrying his remains and forcing his family and friends to run to safety. .

In Afghanistan, conspiracy theories undermine the credibility of professionals. Almost 19 years after the Washington-led coalition toppled the Taliban, many blame Western nations for the country’s deterioration. One of the most widely spread theories is that the virus would have been manufactured by the United States and China to reduce the world’s population, said Sayed Massi Noori, a doctor at one of the two Kabul hospitals that perform coronavirus tests.

Last week, several doctors from an emergency unit of the Afghan-Japanese hospital, where Noori works, were assaulted by 15 relatives of a person who died from the virus. The doctors ended up with a bloody nose.

“The relatives believe that it is the doctors who killed their relatives,” added Noori.

The coronavirus hotline in Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso, a war-torn African nation, hears calls that report persistent coughs and headaches. But he has also received death threats.

“They call and say that when they finish killing the soldiers in the north, they will come and kill everyone here,” said Emmanual Drabo, a Red Cross volunteer.

In the Philippines, health workers have been attacked more than 100 times since mid-March, resulting in 39 arrests, police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar told The Associated Press. In one of these attacks, five men detained a nurse on her way to her post in Sultan Kudarat province in late March, blew her face, and burned her eyes.

In Guadalajara, Mexico’s second city, doctors and nurses say that going out in uniform is an invitation to danger. A hospital asked its workers to remove their work clothes at the end of their shift, and the government assigned National Guard soldiers to public centers.

Similar fears sparked arrests in Sudan. In Omdurman, on the banks of the Nile River and in front of the capital Khartoum, a hospital riot occurred when the rumor spread that it would admit patients with COVID-19. Police arrested several people who tried to attack the building, said the hospital’s director, Babaker Youssef.

In Egypt, even hospital administrators suffer from the anger of the population.

Ahmed Abbas, deputy director of a government center in Zagazig, a city in the Nile Delta, was wearing a sanitary uniform when he was pushed and cursed while waiting in line at an ATM. The president of the country’s medical union, Ihab el-Taher, pointed out that, although “limited”, these incidents are devastating.

In addition to the global shortage of respirators, coronavirus screening tests, and protective equipment, the growing public hostility has deprived many health professionals of basic needs such as accommodation and transportation.

In the capital of India, New Delhi, doctors and emergency teams reported that they were evicted by their landlords. A nurse in Ethiopia said taxis refuse to move those who work at the country’s main hospital dedicated to COVID-19 patients.

While the wave of assaults fuels governments’ efforts to back up the toilets and dispel rumors, many doctors draw positive readings from growing public awareness.

After police dispersed the crowding crowd under his balcony in Ismailia, some returned to apologize, Abdel-Salam said. In India, two of the stoned doctors in Madhya Pradesh were greeted with cheers when they returned with gift plants a day later, after the health authorities explained the purpose of their visit.

But painful memories persist.

Following Dr. Hercules’ frustrated burial in South India, one of his companions had to extract glass shards from his corpse. Another, Pradeep Kumar, gathered two hospital workers and returned under cover of night to cover the open grave with dirt.

“We literally had to use our hands,” said Kumar. “This man deserved better than that.”

.