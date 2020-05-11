The coronavirus crisis is radically transforming the American political landscape just as the electoral campaign towards the November elections intensifies, offering opportunities and challenges for both President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Miami World / AP

The coronavirus has already reached the White House. Unemployment is at levels not seen since the Great Depression of the 1930s, and the death toll from the disease stands at 80,000, far more than Trump estimated.

At the same time, experts warn that a second wave of infections is imminent because several states, encouraged by Trump, have been reopening their economies despite the objections of doctors.

Biden has his own challenges, but the truth is that no American president has faced such a dilemma in the midst of his reelection campaign.

Just a few months ago, Trump seemed confident in his campaign with the message of economic recovery. That now seems like a distant memory after the economy lost more than 20 million jobs in April, heading for an unemployment rate of 14.7%.

There are economists who estimate that the true unemployment rate is much higher. Trump is trying to encourage governors to reopen the economies of their states quickly to reduce those numbers, despite the warnings of the experts that a premature return to work could generate a second wave of contagions and therefore an even greater economic devastation .

At the same time, Biden advisers have begun to voice public doubts about the direction of his campaign. Trump has more money, a sophisticated digital operation and much more personal. The Trump campaign even launched a series of messages against Biden last week worth $ 10 million. The former vice president’s team is confident that its candidate can win, but there is no doubt that Democrats are currently lagging behind.

Another issue will be whether voters will blame Trump for the pandemic.

On April 20, Trump predicted in one of his daily briefings that between 50,000 and 60,000 Americans would die from the virus; the figure has already exceeded 80,000. Trump has been forced to improvise new calculations with each interview. In an appearance with Fox News this weekend, he mentioned the possibility of 100,000 deaths. While it is awkward to use mortality figures as a political indicator, it is certainly one of the few numerical indicators of Trump’s performance.

On the other hand, it remains to be seen whether political conventions will come to fruition, as the measures against contagion could force the cancellation of events where thousands of people share a locked place.

The Democratic convention is slated to be in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, but Governor Tony Evers has not yet decided whether that will happen.

“Right now, it is the disease that decides the situation,” said the governor’s spokeswoman, Melissa Baldauff.

“We would all love to have the convention here in Milwaukee, even if it’s a limited convention. But from our point of view, it is too early to decide, “he added.