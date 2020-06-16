The coronavirus threatens the survival of the Sintrom, a drug taken by nearly half a million people in Spain for its effectiveness in preventing strokes, the main cause of death among women in our country and responsible for some 27,000 deaths a year.

The reason is that Sintrom requires a lot of vigilance from patients and from doctors who prescribe treatments based on it. “Sintrom is not an easy medicine. You have to watch what you eat because even lettuce interacts with it. You also have to make sure that it does not do it with dozens of other drugs. And it is necessary to do a control every few weeks to avoid the risk of hemorrhages “, explains José Polo, vice president of the Spanish Society of Primary Care Physicians (Semergen), in statements collected by El País.

In the worst moments of the pandemic, the objective was to limit the ordinary activity of hospitals as much as possible so that all efforts could be concentrated on containing the virus. And that caused many communities, including Catalonia, Madrid, Murcia, Galicia, the Valencian Community and the Balearic Islands, to decide to replace Sintrom with another type of anticoagulant, the ACOD (direct acting oral anticoagulants).

“It was a step in the right direction and now it would be a mistake to go back. ACODs are more effective and much more comfortable for the patient to take. They require far fewer controls and reduce the risk of brain hemorrhage by up to 50%. It is a position in which there is unanimity between scientific societies in Spain and Europe “, also states in El País Inmaculada Roldán, of the Spanish Society of Cardiology.

Adverse effects

However, in Health they also take into account the harmful side effects that can appear with the consumption of ACOD. These include hypertension or the possibility of other hemorrhages, which makes it necessary to keep track of the treatment.

In any case, the gradual replacement of Sintrom with these new drugs is a reality in Europe, where the average number of people who consume ACOD instead of Sintrom is 70%. In Spain, an exception, the percentage is 42%. The explanation may be that a monthly treatment with Sintrom costs about five euros (leaving aside the material and human resources needed to follow up), with the ACOD the bill amounts to between 80 and 90 euros. Health is already studying the possibility of publicly financing these drugs, which in the communities that have not implemented them are only administered instead of Sintrom upon payment of their amount.