Disney has also launched the sale of masks. The fact that it is mandatory to use it according to what situations has led fashion brands to offer masks with personalized designs in their sales channels. The entertainment company is not far behind and Through the internet you can buy fabric models inspired by the protagonists of Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar or Disney movies.

The masks, at the moment, can be purchased online, in the company’s American store, although ships products anywhere in the world, including Spain upon payment of shipping costs. However, the fury has been such that the masks are sold out at the moment and can only be purchased on the web as ‘pre-order’ and Disney will send them as soon as they are available. At the moment, they are not available in the Disney Spain store, but the company works to offer them in any country.

Packs of 4 units at 18 euros

The masks are sold in packs of four units, at a price of $ 19.99 (about 18 euros). The client will be able to select the size of the mask. There are three sizes available: small, medium and large, so anyone of any age can buy masks of their favorite characters, no matter how old they are.

Solidarity sale for social purposes

In addition, like other brands have done, such as Lidl in Spain, the sale of these masks will be in solidarity. Disney will allocate the proceeds to charitable organizations. His intentions, revealed in a statement, is to donate a million dollars to Medshare, a non-profit organization that sends medical and sanitary material to the whole world. In addition, this same entity will donate one million of its exclusive masks.

“It is a difficult time for families. Wearing any type of mask can be overwhelming. Our hope is that cloth face masks with some of our most beloved characters will comfort the families, supporters, and communities that are so important to us.“Said Edward Park, vice president of the Disney store and its online version at the launch of the campaign to sell their masks.