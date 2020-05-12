Walt Disney World, which opened its park in Shaghai (China) on Monday, began accepting reservations to visit the one in Orlando (Florida) and stay at its hotels as of July 1, according to what appears on the company’s website.

For now, Florida authorities have not given a date for the reopening of Orlando’s theme parks, attractions and hotels, which have been closed since mid-March as a result of the spread of COVID-19 in the so-called “Sunshine State.” , where 41,000 cases have already been surpassed.

Disney announced that the reopening of its parks will be done gradually and with special measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

He has also said that restaurants and shops will open sooner than attractions. An example is the partial reopening of the Disney Springs shopping and entertainment center in the Orlando area, which is scheduled for May 20.

According to a Disney announcement, the third-party stores and restaurants that will open in Disney Springs will do so with greater security measures, mandatory wearing of masks and limitations on contact between people.

According to industry sources, approximately 85 million people visited the theme and amusement parks in Orlando and neighboring Tampa in 2018, the last year for which there are complete figures.

Orlando is the most visited tourist city in the entire United States and tens of millions of people work in the parks and are currently unemployed.

Since May 4, Florida has been in phase one of an economic revival plan for a state whose main driver is tourism, one of the sectors most affected by COVID-19.

Because they concentrate the main focus of the disease, Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach, in the southeast. they were excepted from the start of phase one, but the last of these counties was incorporated this Monday.

The Shanghai Disneyland, located in that Chinese city, opened its doors on Monday.

In the first semester of its current fiscal year, the Disney group’s net benefits reached 2,608 million dollars, 68% less than in the same period of the previous fiscal year, when the positive balance was 8,219 million, due to the pandemic of coronavirus and mainly at the closure of its large theme parks.

The company, based in Burbank (California), reported that in the semester closed on March 31 its earnings per share was only $ 1.44, compared to the $ 5.42 it had in the first half of its fiscal year. previous fiscal, which represents a drop of 73%.

In the first semester of its current fiscal year, the Disney group’s net benefits reached 2,608 million dollars, 68% less than in the same period of the previous fiscal year, when the positive balance was 8,219 million, due to the pandemic of coronavirus and mainly at the closure of its large theme parks.

The company, based in Burbank (California), reported that in the semester closed on March 31 its earnings per share was only $ 1.44, compared to the $ 5.42 it had in the first half of its fiscal year. previous fiscal, which represents a decrease of 73%.

.