London, United Kingdom

A worker from a London underground station has deceased of coronavirus after a man spit after telling him that he had the disease, reported the Association of Transport of Salaried Employees (TSSA).

Belly Mujinga, 47, black, suffered respiratory problems and worked in the central station of Victoria, in the capital, when she was assaulted on March 22 while she was with another colleague.

As the victim’s husband told the BBC, Lusamba Gode Katalay, the man who attacked his wife approached her to ask her, first, what he was doing at that station, before communicating that he was infected with the virus and spit on the two women.

Within a few days of that incident, both employees fell ill with the COVID-19 and Mujinga had to be admitted to the Barnet hospital (north of the capital) on April 2.

The woman, who had an 11-year-old daughter, ended up being connected to a ventilator and died three days after her hospitalization.

Manuel Cortes, the secretary general of his union (TSSA), said that the members of this platform were “shocked and devastated” by his death.

“She is one of too many front-line workers who have lost their lives to the coronavirus,” the union leader lamented, while saying that the event raises “serious questions.”

“As a vulnerable person within the category of risk personnel, and being your known condition to your employer, there are questions as to why you were not removed from front-line duties at the beginning of this pandemic,” he said.

This episode has also been described by the British Prime Minister’s official spokesman, Boris Johnson, as “despicable” while, for its part, the British Transport Police (BTP) has opened an investigation in order to locate the aggressor. EFE

