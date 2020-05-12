The sidewalks are crowded with people. And it’s not for less, because in El Dique del Ensanche Ozama, its residents live in concrete buildings with zinc roofs, one on top of the other, so they have few options to stay at home in the face of such living conditions.

For many, the Covid-19 is not their biggest problem since the precariousness and the threats of overcrowding diseases were already latent before the pandemic. Furthermore, they deny that this place is one of the most contagious neighborhoods of Greater Santo Domingo, as had been said several days ago.

“That’s a lie, nobody here has come out with coronavirus. This is small and everyone here knows each other, ”says resident Roberto Vásquez, despite the fact that the Ministry of Public Health, in its bulletin number 46, reported that the sectors of this province that have been most affected by the pandemic They have been Boca Chica, San Luis, El Dique, Los Mameyes and Los Mina.

The Dam is approximately one kilometer long. It is a long, sloping alley surrounded by suburbs that are next to the Ozama River.

There the arm of the curfew and the state of emergency does not reach because first, to enter El Dique, you must descend from the surface to a subsoil, so there is no presence of the police in that area.

The conditions of that neighborhood also prevent agents from entering there, since being an alley, several vehicles cannot enter at the same time due to the narrow space.

Apparently they do not come are the aid of the Social Plan, because its residents allege that they have received nothing.

“The President has forgotten us. Here they don’t pick up the garbage, nor does food arrive. They have abandoned us, ”says Joan Rosario, a resident.

Children take to the streets, run up the concrete stairs, sometimes even naked, fly gangsters in groups and completely ignore the Covid-19 by not wearing masks or gloves.

