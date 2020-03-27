38 inmates registered in NY prisons were infected with coronavirus



AP –

At least 38 cases of coronavirus between inmates and staff were booked into New York City penalties, including the famous prison complex of the Rikers IslandThe board that oversees the local prison system said Saturday.

In a letter to criminal justice leaders, Acting President of the Penitentiary Board, Jacqueline Sherman, stressed that at least 58 other people were under observation in the communicable disease and quarantine units.

“It is possible that these people have been in hundreds of residential areas and common areas in recent weeks and in close contact with many other people in custody and staff,” said Sherman, who predicted a sharp increase in the number of infections.

“The best measure to protect the community of people who live and work in prisons is to quickly reduce their number,” he added.

Sherman wrote that in the past six days, the board learned that the coronavirus At least 12 employees of the Department of Prisons, five workers of Penitentiary Health Services and 21 prisoners were detected.

The city prison agency and its city-run health provider did not respond to messages seeking comment on the letter.

On Friday, the Department of Prisons had reported that the coronavirus Only one prisoner and seven members of the prison staff had been diagnosed.

New York has consistently downplayed the number of infections, The Associated Press concluded after talks with inmates and ex-inmates.

More than 2.2 million people are incarcerated in the United States – more than anywhere in the world – and fears are mounting that an outbreak could spread rapidly in the vast network of federal and state prisons, county jails, and detention centers.

The prison population, who live in confined spaces and many of whose members are relocated, have high rates of health problems, and as regards the elderly and weak, they face high risks of serious complications.

Due to limited national capacity to test COVID-19Men and women inside prisons are concerned about being the last to receive care when they show flu-like symptoms, implying that some may be unknowingly infected.

The first cases were detected inside prisons and jails just over a week ago: fewer than two dozen officers and infected staff in prisons from California and Michigan to Pennsylvania.

In most people, the new coronavirus it only causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. In some, especially older adults and people with health problems, it can cause more severe problems, such as pneumonia or even death.