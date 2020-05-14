National media headlines have been flooded in recent days with news related to the possible emergence of a new diseaseIt affects children and is related to the coronavirus, the pandemic that has the entire planet in check. The aforementioned disease, according to reports, especially from the English press, is described as a kind of “inflammatory syndrome” that would be similar to Kawasaki disease, a rare childhood condition, especially in children under 5 years of age.

In the United States, it is alerted that the disease has reached 15 states and also five European countries.

The latest information relates the different symptoms of this new disease, very similar to those of the Kawasaki. ANDAmong a long list detailed below, there is evidence of a kind of change in skin color and also an acceleration in heart rate.

According to the UK Health Service, the disease has seven key symptoms that parents should be aware of:

Fever for more than 5 days.

An eruption

Swollen glands in the neck

Dry and chapped lips

Red fingers or fingers

Red eyes

Diarrhea

On the other hand, according to a report by the EFE agency and has been analyzing time, covid-19 could be related to Kawasaki disease,a rare inflammatory disorder present in children, according to a study published today in The Lancet.

The research, carried out by experts from the Papa Giovanni XXIII Hospitalfrom Bergamo (northern Italy), analyzed ten cases of children who presented “symptoms similar to those of the Kawasaki”, coinciding with the beginning of the coronavirus epidemic in that transalpine province, among the most affected in Europe. Other health authorities have also detected an increase in similar cases in New York (USA) and in the southeast of England (United Kingdom).

However, the researchers specify in a statement that this “syndrome is rare” and stress that children“remain minimally affected”by the “SARS-CoV-2 infection in general”, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Kawasaki disease primarily affects children under the age of 5 and is not usually fatal if treated appropriately in a hospital, but what causes it is unknown, although it is believed to be an “over-immune reaction” to an infection. Many experts propose that cases“Linked to COVID” should be classified as “Kawasaki-like Disease”, since its symptoms are “different” and “much more severe” than in “patients treated before” last March.

