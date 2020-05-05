The coronavirus crisis begins to noticeably reduce its numbers in Spain with a feeling found between the joy of seeing this decline after suffering and the sadness of continuing to accumulate dead behind us. However, the health emergency threatens to give way to an economic crisis that is already beginning to leave victims in some sectors, such as betting shops.

Injured by the suspension of practically all world sports, as well as in Spain by the Royal Decree-Law promoted by the Government on March 31, investors in the bookmaker businesses are headed for ruin and the closure of some of their stores if the situation is not reversed any time soon.

According to experts consulted by OKDIARIO, the smallest bookmakers and with face-to-face venues they are undoubtedly the most affected by the coronavirus crisis and the consequent suspension of sport, to the point of being forced to carry out an ERTE among their employees. Income is reduced by up to 90%, therefore, if these companies do not have external investors, they will be close to bankruptcy in a matter of months.

The cost levels of face-to-face houses have not decreased significantly due to the need to pay rent for premises that cannot be visited and therefore, financially compensated. This case places face-to-face betting businesses in a similar situation to hospitality, although until the competition sport returns, the main business of these establishments, they won’t be able to make up for the huge losses, in fear that when this comes it will be too late.

Government increases survival difficulty

The government regulation in reference to the betting limitation, included in the Royal Decree-Law 11/2020, March 31, does not help the business to survive in a few days of extreme concern in the sector. Bet2Earn betting expert Javier Linares analyzes what happened. “The regulation from before the alarm state didn’t seem too bad to me. It does not hurt that advertising is regulated and there are certain limits. It was not so restrictive. The alarm status measure itself is an abuse, it is not justified, The use of tobacco or alcohol has not been limited, but the stakes have been ”, he affirms to OKDIARIO, advocating for teaching in responsible gambling over the prohibition and extreme limitations due to ideology.