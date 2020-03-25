Coronavirus destroys Ricardo Montaner after snatching a loved one | Instagram

The tragedy reached the famous artist Ricardo Montaner after the coronavirus was announced, the life of one of her loved ones was taken from her.

With a shattered face, the renowned singer announced through his Instagram account that one of his dearest relatives had lost his life after being infected by coronavirus.

The interpreter of “The power of your love“He is going through a very difficult time in his life since accepting the departure of a loved one unexpectedly is not easy.

And is that the new pandemic has claimed the lives of millions of people around the world, this time the complications caused the artist’s cousin, Carlitos Rodríguez lost his life this Wednesday in Spain as a result of the Covid-19.

So the singer shared an emotional message from farewell for one of the closest relatives.

Today Carlitos Rodríguez, our cousin from Spain, left us, this virus took him, the most fragile are those who bear the worst part … we must take care of them so much, ”explained the singer-songwriter on his Instagram account.

Likewise, the message was shared through several images of what was their last meeting, in some of them, the daughter of the singer-songwriter and his son-in-law, EvalunaC and Camilo living happily with the family.

The artist Venezuelan with Colombian and Dominican roots expressed his feelings in those sad moments hinting that he felt as if “a steamroller” had fallen on him, he said.

Despite the feeling that overwhelmed him, the interpreter shared the great memories that they both lived as well as everything that his cousin liked.

“Carlitos loved opera, my music I don’t know how much, but I keep the consolation that the glory of God sounded soft in his room while preparing his departure. I keep his image and I remember our last visit to Madrid last year especially to see and share with him. Today a steamroller has fallen on us, it may be better now, but the truth is that there are mysteries of God that in our smallness we will never be able to understand … peace ”.

This is how the renowned artist shared the regrettable News of which no more details have yet been revealed about the conditions that caused his beloved cousin’s health to worsen.

