All states reported an increase in jobless claims in the past week, with California leading the way, with 878,727 claims, ahead of Pennsylvania (405,880) and New York (366,403).

Weekly claims for unemployment benefits last week recorded the largest increase in the entire historical series, with an increase of more than three million applications compared to the figure recorded in the previous seven days, reaching a record of 6.65 million of aid seekers, according to data from the United States Department of Labor.

The previous record for weekly jobless claims had been recorded just the week before, when 3.3 million claims were filed.

“The coronavirus continues to affect the number of requests. The States continued to identify increases generally related to the service sector, led by the hospitality and food services sector, “explained the Labor Department.

Likewise, the information provided at the state level reflects that the manufacturing, health and social assistance sectors have also been particularly affected, in addition to retail, wholesale and construction.

On the other hand, the number of unemployed recipients of the unemployment subsidy in the week that ended on March 21 experienced a large increase, reaching 3.029 million beneficiaries. This figure is the highest recorded by the Department of Labor since July 2013 and represents a weekly increase of 1,245 million people.

This Wednesday, the ADP consultancy and Moody’s agency reported that the private sector in the United States destroyed 27,000 jobs in the month of March, although their data is not complete because their surveys were carried out until March 12, before the expansion of the coronavirus and more aggressive measures will be taken to try to stop it, such as confinement or the closing of shops.

The photograph of the US labor market will be completed this Friday, when the Department of Labor reports the unemployment rate, although its data will not be complete either because they also finish collecting data by the middle of the month.

In February, the latest data available, the unemployment rate fell one tenth with respect to the previous month, so it returned to stand at 3.5%, its lowest level since December 1969, after creating 273,000 new non-agricultural jobs, which allowed reducing the number of unemployed to 5.78 million, including 1.1 million long-term unemployed.

