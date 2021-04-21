Coronavirus Denier Who Organized Parties Dies From COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be a threat to global health. The coronavirus pandemic, present for more than a year, it has claimed millions of lives. Yet some refuse to accept reality of the virus. One of them was the Norwegian Hans Kristian Gaarder, a coronavirus denier who spent his final days throwing illegal parties and gambling on conspiracy theories.

According to the News in English portal, the 60-year-old man, based in Gran, a municipality 40 miles north of Oslo, tested positive for coronavirus after dying. Gaarder had refused to be tested before the event, but after his death it was confirmed that he was infected.

Gaarder’s death occurred several days after he organized two illegal parties, on March 26 and 27. So far, the authorities have not been able to identify the total number of people who attended the events held in the middle of the pandemic, however, more than a dozen of the attendees tested positive for the coronavirus. Meanwhile, social gatherings have been suspended in Gan since last March to prevent the spread of the virus.

The coronavirus denier is believed to have kept his symptoms a secret for several weeks. Previously, according to the aforementioned medium, had likened the COVID-19 illness to “a cold or mild flu”. In addition, he erroneously argued that the virus was not transmitted from person to person.

Gaarder’s conspiracy theories went beyond being a coronavirus denier

Engin Akyurt / Unsplash

Gaarder identified himself as a «independent investigator of suppressed information«, The leader of the coronavirus denial sector. He tried to convince his followers that the job of the “lies and weak” media was “to trick readers into being led blindly into the mud by politicians who were also liars and weak.”

What’s more, He was known for spreading conspiracy theories through his social media. His publications covered a wide range of fake news. He was frequently referring to the Illuminati, hidden world powers, secret societies, aliens, the last elections in the United States, and of course the coronavirus.

In 2009, according to Metro, he had been skeptical of swine flu. At that time he denounced the Norwegian state television channel NRK and the Public Health Agency for “participating in propaganda of extreme fear and lies”.

