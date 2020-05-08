Midfielder is living in a condominium in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro with Keisuke, responsible for the athlete’s social media; relatives of shirt 4 are doing well

Fernanda Teixeira and Sergio Santana

The Coronavirus brought several changes in the Brazilian football calendar and in the players’ daily lives. One of the main affected in this context was Keisuke Honda, from Botafogo. The Japanese, recently arrived in Rio de Janeiro, was counting on the family’s arrival in the Brazilian territory at the end of last month – or at the beginning of that month at the latest – but COVID-19 delayed the plans.

The Japanese family, it is worth mentioning, is fine. None of the relatives of the Botafogo athlete has symptoms of the new coronavirus, but the pandemic has delayed the player’s plans to find the loved ones, since everyone has agreed that the best idea at the moment was not to make any big changes and remain in Japan until everything gets better.

Honda is calm about that. The midfielder understood that the moment lived by the world is not common and that the best option, for now, is to stay away from the family. Relatives also understood the reason and will postpone coming to Brazil.

Honda in action for Botafogo (Photo: Vitor Silva / Botafogo)

Photo: Lance!

When he was hired by Glorioso, Honda lived in a hotel for a few weeks, as he still didn’t have a right place to live. Alvinegro’s board of directors and representatives advanced on this issue and the Japanese now has a permanent home – it is in a codominium in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro.

Honda’s daily company is … Keisuke. Don’t be surprised. The namesake is responsible for producing the content of the midfielder’s social networks. Even with the quarantine, the Japanese continues to make videos for his YouTube channel, which recently hit the mark of 187 thousand subscribers.

While he spends part of his days maintaining his physical shape or helping the Keisuke namesake in the contents for social media, the Botafogo player is calm about the situation of his family in the Land of the Rising Sun.

