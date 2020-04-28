The figure represents a significant rebound compared to Sunday, when the French government reported 242 deaths. On Friday, 389 were killed.

The general director of Health of the French Ministry of Health, Jérôme Salomon, reported 437 deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing France to 23,293 deaths.

The French government has reported 14 thousand 497 deaths in hospitals and the 8 thousand 796 deaths in socio-sanitary facilities, mainly nursing homes.

In addition, the Ministry of Health reported 128,339 confirmed cases and 28,055 hospitalizations, 162 fewer than on Sunday. In addition, there are 4,608 people in intensive care, 74 fewer cases than on Sunday, and 45,513 have been discharged and returned to their homes.

By region, there are four that concentrate around 75 percent of those infected: Ile-de-France, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Greater East and Upper France.

The French government daily statement highlights the “encouraging results” in clinical research of various projects at the French and international level that they aspire to limit the abnormal response of the immune system responsible for the deterioration of the state of some patients.

In particular, it refers to one of these “immunomodulators”, Tocilizumab, developed by a project financed by the Hospital Clinical Research Program of the Ministry of Health, which has found that patients treated with this drug experience less need for ventilation assistance and it would have a lower mortality rate in the following 14 days.

“Is the first drug tested for which a significant effect is observed in the context of a clinical trial ”, highlights the French Ministry, which warns, however, that more trials will be necessary to confirm the value of this treatment. About 2,000 people participate in clinical trials in France.

Le Pen refuses to return to school

At the political level, the far-right leader Marine Le Pen assured that she would not send her children to classes on May 11, date set by the government for the reopening of schools.

“If I had school-age children, I wouldn’t send them to school on May 11th. I would wait until September because I think it is not reasonable ”, stressed the president of the National Union party through a message published on Facebook.

Le Pen is the mother of three children, none of them of school age. “When children are young, the barriers of social distancing are almost impossible to meet (…) schools would be the last thing to reopen.”

Europa Press