The number of coronavirus cases in Brazil registered this Wednesday the biggest advance in 24 hours since the beginning of the pandemic, with a record of 6,276 cases, which brings the total of infections in the country to 78,162, informed the Ministry of Health in report card.

The count of deaths due to Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, advanced 449 compared to Tuesday, reaching 5,466, according to the folder.

The day before, the country had recorded the highest daily number of deaths since the beginning of the crisis, 474, exceeding the total recorded by China, the initial epicenter of the pandemic.

According to the ministry, the mortality rate for coronavirus in Brazil is 7%.

São Paulo remains the state of the country most affected by the disease, with 26,158 cases – an advance of 2,117 compared to the previous day – and 2,247 deaths, with 198 in the last 24 hours.

The governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), said on Tuesday that, faced with a scenario that indicates 48% adherence to quarantine in the state, “there is no condition for flexibility in isolation”.

Following the count by the Ministry of Health, comes Rio de Janeiro, with 8,869 cases and 784 deaths, accompanied by Ceará (7,267 infections, 441 deaths) and Pernambuco (6,194 cases, 538 deaths).

The state with the lowest number of coronaviruses is Tocantins, with 116 cases and three deaths.

