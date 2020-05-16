The number of deaths from coronavirus has dropped to 102 in the past 24 hours. This is indicated by the official figures published by the Ministry of Health this Saturday, which put the official fatalities at 27,563 dead since the start of the epidemic.

In addition, a total of 230,698 positives have been diagnosed by PCR, representing an increase of 539 new people infected with coronavirus.

So far, 144,446 people have overcome the disease, after registering 337 new cures in the last 24 hours. The cumulative number of health professionals with positives notified by the CCAA is 50,723. “We have not detected active outbreaks in any autonomous community,” said Fernando Simón during his appearance in La Moncloa.

The Community of Madrid has registered a total of 8,826 deaths with coronavirus since the start of the pandemic and daily deaths drop to 17 in the last 24 hours, that is, 13 less compared to yesterday. With this, Madrid presents a slight recovery in mortality due to Covid-19 although the new deaths represent 16.6 percent of the total registered in Spain (102).

However, the Community of Madrid in its epidemiological report details that 205 new positives have been reported with PCR test (107 less than yesterday), although it agrees with the Ministry that, of them, 38 correspond to the last 24 hours.

Madrid increases the number of infected persons to 71,503, also including the 5,293 positives collected through rapid tests (200 new cases) together with those confirmed by clinical diagnosis or PCR test. With this, the regional administration estimates that there are 405 total daily positives in the region.

At the same time, Statistics reveal that the region has 100 new hospitalized with coronavirus, five more than yesterday for a cumulative figure of 42,157 people who have required admission to a healthcare center for contracting this disease. Consequently, the Community presents 38.7 percent of the hospitalized patients registered nationwide in the last 24 hours (258).

In addition, Madrid has only three new patients admitted to the ICU (seven less than yesterday and 30% of the total of 10 new serious cases in the whole of Spain) for a global cumulative of 3,577 people who have experienced acute symptoms of the disease.

