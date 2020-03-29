Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, estimated that the pandemic could cause between 100,000 and 200,000 deaths and millions of cases.

The deaths in the United States from the coronavirus could reach 200 thousand, with million caseswarned the government’s top infectious disease expert, as New York, New Orleans and other large cities called for more medical supplies.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in the United States, estimated in an interview with CNN that the pandemic could cause between 100,000 and 200,000 deaths in the United States.

The death toll from the coronavirus in the United States exceeded 2,300 this Sunday after Saturday’s deaths more than doubled the level of two days earlier.

The United States has recorded more than 130,000 cases of Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, the record among all countries.

Jason Brown, who was fired from his digital media job due to the pandemic, said Fauci’s estimate was terrifying.

“I feel like it’s getting bigger and bigger,” said Brown, a 27-year-old Los Angeles resident. The city was one of the epicenters of the outbreak. “There is no vaccine. It seems that many people do not take it seriously in the United States, which makes me think that this will become more drastic ”.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, whose state became one of the fastest growing areas for the virus, especially in the county that includes Detroit, called the rapid spread “heartbreaking.”

“We have nurses who wear the same mask from the start of their shift to the end, masks that are supposed to be used with a single patient in one shift. We need assistance and we will need thousands of respirators, ”Whitmer told CNN.

Meanwhile, the city of New York will need hundreds more respirators in a few days and more masks, gowns and other supplies for April 5, Mayor Bill de Blasio told CNN on Sunday.

New Orleans will run out of medical respirators around April 4 and Louisiana state officials do not yet know if they will receive any from a national reserve, Governor John Bel Edwards said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” program. (Rts.)