SOROCABA – Coronavirus deaths are already impacting populations in small towns in the interior of São Paulo. As of Monday afternoon, 27, five São Paulo municipalities with less than 10,000 inhabitants had at least one confirmed death. According to the Mayor of Caiabu, Genilson do Nascimento (PSDB), in small towns the impact of deaths is greater, because everyone knows each other. “It is as if someone from the family has died,” he said.

Caiabu, with 4,191 inhabitants, is the smallest among 131 cities in São Paulo that have already had at least one fatal victim from the covid-19, according to the State Health Secretariat. The death of a 64-year-old bricklayer who was hospitalized in Regional Hospital of Presidente Prudente was communicated through the mother church speaker. The death happened on April 8 and, on the same day, the mayor Dario Pinheiro (PSDB) decreed a state of public calamity and determined a curfew from 7 pm to 6 am. Family members – wife and two children – were quarantined.

The trader Paulo César dos Santos, who has been running a restaurant in the city center for ten years, said that it was not just the bricklayer’s family who remained in isolation. “The whole staff was gathered, even the elderly like my father, who are more unbelievers and do not like to stay closed at home. He was known person and death caused a scare.” Santos has closed the restaurant since the end of March and only serves delivery. “A virus comes from China and kills someone here in the countryside, in a city of 4 thousand inhabitants. It is absurd,” he said.

In Arandu, with 6,357 inhabitants, the arrival of the covid-19 caused general commotion and seven days of mourning. Two days after the death of his wife, 55, the Mayor, Ronaldo Beraldo, 57, was also infected and died on April 5. Like this, the city became the one with the highest mortality rate due to the disease in the state. The couple, known throughout the city, left two children, one of whom is Diego Beraldo, current secretary of Culture for Avaré. He was not found by the report.

Igreja Matriz de Arandu, municipality with the highest lethality of coronavirus in São Paulo

Photo: Secretariat of Tourism / Press Release / Estadão

The wake at the Chamber, traditional when a local politician dies, could not be held. Due to the coronavirus protocol, the bodies were taken directly from the Botucatu hospital, where the deaths occurred, to the municipal cemetery. “Register the recognition of the history of relevant services rendered to the society of the city by President Ronaldo Beraldo in his parliamentary trajectory,” published the Chamber on its official website. “The saddest thing about this disease is to deprive family and friends of an honorable farewell as he deserved”, lamented his friend Clóvis Arruda.

In Santo Antônio da Alegria, a city of 6,929 inhabitants, on the border with Minas Gerais, the virus caused the death of a 57-year-old resident. The municipal advisor Valdenir Rodrigues says that the climate of consternation was even greater when the disease was confirmed. “Everyone knew he had health problems and had already been hospitalized. So I think the whole city guessed what the outcome would be. But the people are scared. Now everyone is wearing a mask,” he said.

What shocked him most, according to him, is that the man left a daughter with down syndrome, who is now under the exclusive care of her mother. “He also left a married son, who does not live in the city,” he said. On April 24, the municipality of Santo Antônio da Alegria issued a decree requiring the use of masks in essential trade. A stereo car drives around the streets giving directions and asking people to stay at home. This Monday, the 27th, the barriers at the three entrances to the city, which operate 24 hours a day, were reinforced.

In Lavrinhas, with 7,260 residents, the virus fatally hit an 85-year-old on the 16th. He was admitted to a hospital in Cruzeiro, a city in the region. As the result of the coronavirus test had not come out, the wake was opened to family and friends. Lavrinhas city hall had to identify and alert the 25 people who veiled the body and accompanied the burial, in a private cemetery. According to the municipality, the patient’s history, there was no suspicion that the case could be the covid-19.

In Iepê, with 8,259 inhabitants, the disease killed a 64-year-old resident. He was admitted to the Presidente Prudente Regional Hospital and died on the 17th. “We still do not know how the virus appeared, as the city had no cases and he had not traveled,” said Health Secretary Lenara Fernandes dos Santos. According to her, the resident had history of chronic cardiovascular disease. The body was buried without wake at the local cemetery. The brother and brother-in-law who had contact with the victim quarantined and are now released. According to the secretary, a part of the city was scared, but many still do not believe in the disease. “We are asking for the use of masks, but it is difficult. Perhaps we need to oblige,” he said.

See too:

Celso de Mello opens investigation to investigate Moro’s accusations against Bolsonaro

.