REFLEXES

The right actions to protect yourself

Wash your hands very regularly with soap and water (at least 20 seconds) or failing this with hydro-alcoholic gel, each time you arrive at a new place.

Do not visit the elderly to avoid contamination, or people already suffering from another disease.

Stay at a distance of 1-1.50 meters during compulsory trips.

Do not shake hands or kiss for greeting.

Cough or sneeze into the inside of his elbow.

What to do in case of suspected infection?

Since that date, recommendations have been made on the website of the Ministry of Solidarity and Health.

I have symptoms (cough, fever) that remind me of Covid-19: I stay at home, I avoid contact, I call a doctor before going to his office or I call the hotline number in my region. I can also benefit from a teleconsultation. If the symptoms worsen with breathing difficulties and signs of suffocation, I call the SAMU-Center 15.

For non-medical questions, call the Coronavirus toll-free number on 0 800 130 000 (free, 7 days a week, 24 hours a day).

Travel

Travel is prohibited except in a few cases, namely: moving from home to work if telework is not possible, essential purchases in authorized local stores, going to the doctor, getting around for the care of his children or to help vulnerable people and practice an individual sporting activity. For all these trips, you will need a certificate.

The 7:30 p.m. point: The Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, and the Director General of Health Jérôme Salomon spoke to reveal the cards mentioned by the Prime Minister during his presentation of deconfinement measures to the National Assembly. As the Minister of Health has indicated, this is data that only concerns the situation on April 30 and is subject to change. “This is not a projection of May 11,” said Olivier Véran. The first map revealed shows the active or inactive circulation of the virus. Only eight departments appear in red (active circulation of the virus from 10% to 100%): Haute-Corse, Lot, Cher, Nièvre, Aisne, Val-d’Oise, Mayotte and Paris. A map that may seem surprising from the minister’s own admission, because we see for example that the Haut-Rhin and Bas-Rhin as well as a good part of Ile-de-France are in green. “We note (in these areas, note) among emergency room visits, that a limited number are due to the coronavirus”, explains Mr. Véran. The map of hospital tension appears more familiar: the entire central-eastern portion is in red as well as the north of France. The regions of the Atlantic coast are green while the departments under the Ile-de-France and to the south-east are orange with a mixed hospital tension. The balance of these two criteria makes it possible to establish this last map below:

Here is the first map of # COVID__19 on the territory, based on “the share of patients who go to the emergency room for a suspected coronavirus” and the saturation of resuscitation ⚠️ This is the situation on April 30, this is not an indicator for deconfinement pic.twitter.com/NyrGU5rP8p – Sciences et Avenir (@Sciences_Avenir) April 30, 2020

The Director General of Health announced:

26,283 hospitalizations due to Covid-19, or 91,600 since the start of the epidemic.

4,019 people affected by SARS-CoV-2 are still in intensive care.

There are 15,244 deaths in the hospital environment due to the epidemic and 9,132 deaths in social medical establishments, bringing the total to 24,376 deaths.

Science

“Covid-19 requires us to strengthen our interdisciplinarity”

“We are facing a new situation caused by a virus of which we really know very little, explains to Sciences et Avenir Valérie Verdier, CEO of the Research Institute for Development (IRD). We therefore have to resolve questions medical, assess the health situation in each country where we are asked, model the evolution of the pandemic, think about the deployment of measures to fight the coronavirus. ” It is therefore necessary to mobilize skills in epidemiology, virology, ecology, anthropology, sociology: “scientific fields on which the IRD relies in its daily action”, notes Valérie Verdier. “Faced with the coronavirus, we must reinforce this interdisciplinarity,” she insists. Little data is currently available on the dynamics of the epidemic in Africa. “We must quickly build models for forecasting the evolution of the epidemic adapted to the African continent,” warns the IRD manager.

Questions about the effectiveness of remdisivir

Two studies, one positive and the other not on remdesivir, were published on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, creating confusion about the effectiveness of this antiviral on SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for Covid-19. This drug, previously developed to fight Ebola by the American laboratory Gilead, would allow faster recovery of people affected by Covid-19 according to a study. The American Institutes of Health (NIH) has announced that remdisivir has helped hospital patients recover 31% faster, according to preliminary results from a placebo-controlled clinical trial of 1,000 patients in the United States and elsewhere. “The data shows that remdesivir has a clear, meaningful and positive effect on reducing recovery time” for patients, said Anthony Fauci, director of the Institute of Infectious Diseases who led the trial. Washington’s announcement puts into perspective the importance of inconclusive results from a small study on remdesivir (237 patients), conducted in ten hospitals in Wuhan, China and also published by the medical journal The Lancet. In the Chinese trial, patients treated with remdesivir did no better than those treated with placebo. The researchers also concluded that treatment for Gilead could have “significant” side effects.

Coronavirus in wastewater, a route of dispersion into the environment?

Samples from the wastewater of Amsterdanm-Schiphol airport or from non-potable water taken from the Seine and the Ourcq canal made it possible to find traces of the genome of SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus responsible for Covid-19 disease. But if the concentrations measured are very high, it is currently impossible to say whether it is an active virus or not. “In search of laboratories likely to make analyzes in order to answer this question, we had a big surprise!, Reveals to Sciences et Avenir Marc Saunier, member of the Academy of technologies. This skill for making routine measurements of active viral particles in wastewater almost no longer exist in France, with the exception of two or three laboratories “. The Academy therefore decided to alert the public authorities. They “must immediately mobilize financial means for this research”, warns Marc Saunier.

Covid-19: a possible vaccine is already being produced on a large scale in China

Sinovac Biotech is one of four Chinese laboratories authorized to initiate clinical trials for a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2. Even if its vaccine has not yet proven itself, the private group says it is ready to produce 100 million doses per year to fight the virus. In 2009, he had put his competitors on the post by becoming the first in the world to market a vaccine against the H1N1 swine flu. Even if the treatment is still far from an approval, the manufacturer must therefore show that he is capable of producing it on a large scale and submit batches to the authorities for control. Hence the launch of production even before the end of clinical trials. Sinovac claims to have obtained encouraging results in monkeys, before administering its serum for the first time to 144 volunteers in mid-April. To be the first to offer a vaccine against Covid-19 would be a revenge for China, eager to make people forget that the pandemic started at home …

Questions about an inflammatory disease that affects children

Does the new coronavirus cause a serious new inflammatory disease in a small number of children and adolescents? This is the question that preoccupies several countries after the recent appearance of unusual cases, in the midst of the Covid-19 epidemic. “All of the pediatricians, resuscitators (in Europe) work together to see whether or not there is a need to make a link with the Covid-19, which I do not know yet when I speak to you”, declared the French Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, Wednesday April 29 at the National Assembly. “There have recently been a few descriptions in European countries of children with this inflammatory syndrome, but it seems really rare,” said Maria Van Kerkhove, a WHO expert, for her part. “The children almost all evolve favorably, even if they are in an initial resuscitation situation,” insists Professor Bonnet, head of the pediatric cardiology department at Necker Hospital for sick children. In all the countries where these few cases have been reported, some young patients have tested positive for Covid-19 and others negative. The causal link between the coronavirus and these inflammatory syndromes is therefore not established with certainty even if it questions.

In France

France plunges into recession

The government is today consulting the social partners on the deconfinement procedures which are due to start on 11 May. Edouard Philippe, the unions and the employers will try to know how to revive the economy, without setting off a second outbreak of the epidemic, feared in hospitals. The context is difficult: the first two weeks of confinement were enough to plunge France into recession, with a contraction of its GDP by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to an estimate released today by INSEE. This is the sharpest decline in the history of quarterly GDP assessments started in 1949, far exceeding the declines in the first quarter of 2009 (-1.6%) linked to the financial crisis of 2008, or the second quarter of 1968 (-5.3%), marked by social movements in May. The fall in activity “is mainly linked to the cessation of ‘nonessential’ activities in the context of the establishment of containment from mid-March”, to stem the epidemic of Covid-19, explains the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (Insee). The recovery “will take time” according to the institute, and the loss estimated at 6 points of GDP over the year for two months of confinement could in reality be “higher because very probably that the exit from confinement will not be accompanied by ‘an immediate return to normal’, according to Julien Pouget, the head of the economic department.

How to get a mask for the general public?

From May 11, the date of the start of the deconfinement, wearing a mask will be preferable in certain circumstances and even compulsory in others. Overall, wearing a mask will be necessary when social distancing is impossible, as explained by Sciences et Avenir in an article. The masks can be sold at tobacconists and in pharmacies. Municipalities should also be able to provide them. Each community will specify the place where the citizen can collect his mask. Free distributions will also be organized by several public actors. National Education will have to provide masks to all teachers and companies can obtain them via different platforms. Large retailers should also be able to sell masks very soon. Many masks should be given free of charge by the National Education for teachers and by most town halls. The Carrefour, Système U, Auchan, Aldi, Colruyt, Cora, Groupe Casino, Intermarché, Leclerc, Netto and Supermarché Match brands agree to put them at a price of 2 or 3 euros. As for the other distribution channels, the price is not yet clearly fixed.

Abroad

No new cases of Covid-19 in South Korea

South Korea announced today that it has not registered any new cases of transmission of the new coronavirus for the first time since the disease first appeared there on February 18. To date, it has recorded 10,765 cases and 217 deaths. South Korea was the second country most affected by the virus for a while, but it very quickly launched social distancing measures and above all a vast campaign of screening and identification of people who have been in contact with carriers. of the disease.

Russia breaks the 100,000 case mark

Russia has crossed the 100,000 mark of proven contamination and recorded 1,073 deaths, according to the latest report. From the first week of isolation, alcohol sales have increased by 65% ​​over a month, according to the market research institute GFK, and the authorities are worried about a possible jump in alcoholism in a countries where alcohol consumption had dropped by more than 40% between 2003 and 2016.

