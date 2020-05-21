The search for a coronavirus vaccine remains active worldwide. Spain is one of the countries that is immersed in scientific research on COVID-19. In this sense, the Ministry of Science and Innovation has reported that A team from the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) is using a gene for an antigen from the coronavirus itself to boost patients’ immunity.

The method used has already been successfully tested in a vaccine for canine leishmaniasis. As this body explains, the procedure used by the researchers is to place the antigen gene in a synthetic DNA ‘vehicle’ (a plasmid) that can be introduced into the patient’s body and induce protection against infection.

The CSIC team that is conducting the study is synthesizing the DNA molecules that will be introduced into the vehicle and in two months it could start testing on mice. In addition, scientists believe that this system can advance the deadlines of the industrial phase of manufacturing, human testing and its subsequent production if the results are as expected, because this type of process has already been carried out previously.

Three CSIC investigations

“This process should take place throughout the months of May and June. Their safety and efficacy against virus infection would then be tested in the mouse model. If the results were positive, phases I and II of human testing would begin, ”says the director of the investigation, Vicente Larraga. This work is the third that the CSIC is developing in search of a coronavirus vaccine. The other two investigations are being led by Luis Enjuanes and Isabel Sola and by Mariano Esteban and Juan García Arriaza, respectively.