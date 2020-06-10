Judy Cruz, director of the emergency department of El Centro Regional Medical Center, in California, on June 4, 2020. (Miriam Jordan / The New York Times)

EL CENTRO, California – Witnessed bad flu seasons that caused a sudden spike in hospitalizations, weekends in which off-road vehicle collisions in the desert left traumatic injuries, and scorching summer days in which farmworkers were struck by Heat required intensive resuscitation. Among the patients there were always a handful of Americans who lived across the border.

“We are a very small hospital, but we have always been able to cope; We call all the staff to work or we transfer one or two patients a day to larger facilities, ”explained Cruz, director of the emergency department of the El Centro Regional Medical Center. “There were lapses of 24 or 48 hours in which there was such an increase in patients that we all had to get down to work,” he added.

But the coronavirus arrived.

The hospital, which has a twenty-bed intensive care unit, has been overwhelmed by the sick residents of the Imperial Valley, as well as by Americans and people with green cards fleeing from the crowded clinics and hospitals of Mexicali, a city of 1.1 million inhabitants located across the border.

To ease the pressure, hospitals in nearby San Diego and Riverside counties began accepting transfer patients in April, but the escalation of the crisis prompted California to trigger an extraordinary response last week, making hospitals now as far north like Santa Barbara, San Francisco and Sacramento will accept patients from this remote corner of the southeast of the state.

Last week, a patient was transported every two to three hours from the El Centro hospital, compared to seventeen transferred in an entire month before the COVID-19 pandemic, Cruz said one recent morning as a helicopter prepared To airlift a patient, five ambulances were leaving patients in a trio of tents set up outside the hospital to sort the newcomers.

The increasing number of COVID-19 patients entering the United States from Mexico comes at a time when many parts of California have decreased their infection rates, allowing many counties to lift confinement restrictions and reopen business.

“We worked hard to flatten the curve in California,” said Carmela Coyle, president of the California Hospital Association, who called on hospital systems across the state to lend aid. “Now we have a sudden increase in the Imperial Valley because the situation is very serious in Mexicali,” he added.

Other parts of the border, like San Diego County, have also been struggling with a wave of patients from Baja California, the Mexican state that borders California. Arizona border towns are experiencing a surge in infections that health officials believe is related to people entering the country through the state of Sonora.

“We usually receive patients from Mexico in our emergency room for issues such as complications from bariatric surgeries and plastic surgeries and alternative cancer care, but this pandemic has generated a totally different dynamic,” said Juan Tovar, executive of medical operations. from Scripps Mercy Hospital in Chula Vista, across the border from Tijuana, a city that has been badly affected by the pandemic.

“We are seeing COVID patients arrive in our emergency room whose condition is severe, and in those cases the disease reached an advanced stage because they did not have immediate access to medical care in Baja California,” added Tovar.

It is likely that the influx of the border is the reason why Chula Vista has more cases per capita than San Diego, a city five times larger.

Chris Van Gorder, president of Scripps Health, a non-profit health system in San Diego, reported that almost half of the patients with the virus who entered the Chula Vista hospital between May 24 and 30 had been in Mexico recently. That proportion rose to 60 percent between May 31 and June 2.

Van Gorder and other hospital administrators have asked federal authorities to take the temperature at the border sentry boxes and to advise those with symptoms of the virus to remain in quarantine.

“It is quite evident that while the county as a whole is handling things well, there are sick people who cross the border every day,” he said.

A spokesman for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office said the agency was following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and referring travelers who needed to be screened to local health authorities.

The number of cases in Imperial County reached 2,540 on Friday, compared with 1,076 that were recorded two weeks earlier. The county has the highest infection rate in California, with one in 71 residents infected with the virus. The El Centro area has ranked second in number of cases per capita of all metropolitan areas in the United States for the past two weeks.

In nearby Yuma County, Arizona, which also borders the border, cases have more than doubled since Memorial Day, reaching 1510 on June 5. The county has fewer cases per capita than some counties. Eastern Arizona, where there are severe outbreaks in the Native American reserves, but it has higher rates than counties that include Phoenix and Tucson.

The health crisis along the border has underscored the deep interconnection between the United States and its southern neighbor. Billions of dollars in goods and millions of people move in both directions every year.

Since March, asylum seekers and other migrants have been banned from entering the United States, as President Donald Trump closed the border on all non-essential travel. However, many of the 275,000 Americans and green card holders living in Baja California, including retirees and working adults, continue to travel to and fro.

“I’m afraid there are no borders when it comes to a pandemic like this,” explained Adolphe Edward, executive director of El Centro hospital. “We are together as a single community, be it Americans, dual citizens or Mexicans,” he said.

Among the lifelong residents of border communities, a sense of shared destiny prevails.

“We are united by our economies, families, and culture,” said Efraín Silva, mayor of El Centro, who was born across the border in Mexico and still has relatives there. “That is mostly positive for us, but sometimes it also has negative consequences, as with COVID,” explained the mayor.

Mexicali, a manufacturing center, has fallen into a growing spiral of cases.

In late May, the crisis reached its peak, about two weeks after families on both sides of the border gathered in large numbers to celebrate Mother’s Day. Administrators at the Mexicali hospital alerted the El Centro hospital that they were sending American patients to the United States.

“We have seen people who managed to walk or drive to the border crossing,” said Sergio A. Beltrán, the US agent in charge of the ports of entry in Calexico, the California city that borders the border. He added that some had arranged for an ambulance to receive them and others called 911.

Amid the growing crisis, leaders of the California Hospital Association sent an email asking for help from health centers in other parts of the state.

“The state is making an average of forty phone calls to find a place for only one of these COVID patients, which means that at least 400 phone calls are being made daily in search of receiving hospitals,” the email said.

In that email it was also noted that on May 27 the city of Mexicali had reported 180 deaths, double that of the entire state of California.

Ron Werft, executive director of Cottage Hospital, a 400-bed university hospital in Santa Barbara, where the curve has flattened, was in a virtual meeting by Zoom with his board of directors and medical director when he received the email.

“We immediately decided that we would. In twenty minutes we promised to receive one patient per day for the next six days, “he explained.

The state emergency medical services authority has also transferred patients to Los Angeles, Newport Beach, San Francisco, Sacramento and Palm Springs.

“We are preparing for a surge that we did not experience,” said Randall McCafferty, a neurosurgeon at Desert Care Network hospitals in Palm Springs, who coordinates transfers to those facilities. “Now we have enough capacity to help them in their fight,” he said.