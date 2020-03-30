SANTIAGO, Mar 30 (.) – The current coronavirus health crisis will have a contracting effect on the Chilean economy and would reduce inflationary pressures, prompting the Central Bank to make a sharp cut in its key rate, the company revealed on Monday. minutes of their most recent meeting.

The governing body decided to lower its Monetary Policy Rate (TPM) by 75 basis points to 1.0% in an extraordinary meeting in the middle of the month.

“All the Directors agreed that they were dealing with a scenario that had an extraordinarily high degree of uncertainty, rarely seen, that extended from the real economy to the financial system,” stated the minute.

“Likewise, there was no doubt that the shock would have a contractive effect and that it would reduce inflationary pressures on the policy horizon,” he added.

In addition to the adjustment in the TPM, the bank has launched a series of flexibility measures for the financial market.

Three councilors supported the cut of 75 points while the other two opted for a reduction of only 50 points.

Some considered that the future movements of the TPM would depend not only on the macroeconomic evolution but also on the evolution of the financial markets.

On Tuesday the agency will hold a monetary policy meeting again and operators are betting that it will reduce the TPM again to bring it to 0.5%.

(Report by Fabián Andrés Cambero)