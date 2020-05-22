The automakers were hit hard by the coronavirus crisis. In Brazil, the demand for vehicles may fall by up to 40% this year, to 1.8 million units. “We are going to go back 15 years,” Antonio Filosa, president of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) for Latin America, said on Thursday, during the series of live interviews Economy in Quarantine, of the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.

The executive also stated that the group has “no intention” of leaving the Brazilian market. According to him, the automaker will maintain investments of R $ 14 billion in new factories, products and services in the country. These investments, which were expected to be completed by 2024, should be extended until 2025.

The automotive chain is in negotiations with the government and the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) to negotiate the release of credit to companies in the sector. “Anfavea (an association that gathers automakers) is working with the government (for resources to reinforce cash) and receiving positive responses,” he said.

Like mr. do you see the demand for cars in the country? Isn’t there a risk of high inventories?

It is the “x” of the question. In April, we had a drop of 90%, while the month of May is heading towards a 70% to 75% decrease. In the third quarter, demand is expected to fall between 40% and 50% and, in the fourth, 20% to 30%. Thus, we should close the year with the sale of 1.8 million vehicles, a 40% drop over 2019. We will go back 15 years in our market, in the sum of the year. Another interesting fact is that of production. April’s was less than 2,000 units in the entire auto industry. Such a low figure that leads to 1957.

That is, pre-industrial …

Perhaps that is the perfect definition. With Provisional Measure 936, we have made working hours and wages more flexible. We are not going to produce every day of the week. We will have alternating productions and stops according to demand.

Some automakers have already started selling cars to pay the first installment in 2021. Does that help?

We also have commercial programs in this regard, not least because this is a global crisis. Depending on the demand recovery stimulus and how the government is positioned, the crisis may drag on for more than a year and a half. Therefore, these commercial programs were placed. We protect the cashier of the consumer who needs to buy the car.

So far, the BNDES has only implemented aid to airlines, which will be subsidized. How is the negotiation with the automakers?

At the beginning of the crisis, we identified two problems. Work and flexible working hours and cash. The job problem has been solved. The second problem is already open. Revenue fell dramatically. It is a problem of automakers, suppliers and concessionaires. It is a chain of 7 thousand companies, which employs 1.2 million people.

And will the BNDES demand compensation from the automakers? Is Fiat prepared to make commitments?

The dialogue started about a month ago and we will have final meetings in a few days. It is an unprecedented situation, because global companies cannot offset the risk of a country with another region in the world. Anfavea is working with the government and receiving positive responses. But so far there has been no concrete answer.

BNDES said it will require companies to make a commitment to stay in Brazil …

FCA, regardless of this negotiating table, never had the objective of leaving Brazil. We are in the middle of an investment plan of R $ 14 billion for Brazil and Latin America. We review the time. Within the plan until 2024, we have already lost between three and six months. The plan, which started in 2018, remains on track, but with the timing delayed between 6 and 12 months. Now, we are thinking of finishing the plan in 2025.

How is it to explain to the matrix that Brazil is experiencing the coronavirus crisis and a political crisis?

I have the advantage of being on the company’s global board of directors, which meets every month. Our Italian shareholder also lived in Brazil and knows the country very well, including the unique capacity of the Brazilian economy to reinvent itself after crises. And this is associated with our history of good results both in Brazil and in Latin America.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.

