After the general economic slowdown caused by the pandemic, along with productive activities and services, vital plans are also gradually being resumed. Among the latter is, for many, the search for financing for the purchase of a home. Experts point out that mortgage transactions are gradually gaining some momentum, after stricter confinement has reduced them to such an extent that, in March, they fell 14.6% year-on-year, according to the INE. In the new normality that is beginning to emerge, users will encounter historically very low interest rates, although perhaps somewhat higher than in the pre-crisis era, but also with products whose access requirements will be more demanding than before the emergency.

What do banks offer? At first the financial entities held their breath. In the first weeks of confinement, “they were very little focused on the mortgage market and focused on the granting of loans guaranteed by the Official Credit Institute and on processing the moratorium on installments,” highlights the director of Mortgages of the bank comparator iSaving, Simone Colombelli, referring to two of the measures that the Government approved to alleviate the economic consequences of the coronavirus crisis. “With the lack of confidence, bank branches can already cover more demand and we are returning to normal,” he adds.

The interest rates applied to the capital loaned vary according to the entity, but they oscillate “between the Euribor plus 1% and the Euribor plus 2% in variable rate, and between 1.5% and 3% in fixed rate”, says Leandro Escobar, professor at Comillas ICADE. And, for Miguel Arimont, CEO of LEM Loan e-Market, a company specialized in the sale and purchase of debt, it does not appear that there will be any notable changes, at least in the area of ​​fixed-rate mortgages. “Banks are not launching star products because, like the entire real estate market, they are waiting for the real effect of Covid-19 on the economy of families, something that will be noticed in the coming months,” according to this expert.

Fixed or variable? Right now, the eternal dilemma between asking for a mortgage at a fixed or variable interest rate is complicated by doubts that hang over the future. A user with an optimal profile, for providing the bank with all solvency guarantees, “could aspire to the most advantageous rate offered by the market, a fixed 0.95% or a 0.5% variable, both with a term of 20 years ”, indicates Colombelli. Which of the two to choose?

“The financial logic tells us that during a period like the current one, in which the rates are low and it seems that they are not going to rise, we should opt for a variable interest and take advantage of the situation, especially since it is during the first years of variable mortgage when we pay the majority of the interests, that is to say, when the fluctuation of the Euribor in the monthly payment affects us the most ”, emphasizes Arimont.

The permanence of this index in negative terrain since 2016, however, pushes entities to bet heavily on loans at fixed rates, which, on the one hand, offer the client the security of paying the same installment throughout the life of the mortgage. On the other hand, they lead to greater profitability for the bank. Not coincidentally, in March more mortgages with fixed interest (53%) than variable (47%) were registered.

Therefore, this is the time to negotiate. In Arimont’s opinion, “it would be interesting to ask for an offer of the two options, with their amortization tables, and compare which one will be more profitable in the long term.” In this sense, factors such as age, employment status, whether you are in a relationship or not, the initial contribution or the term, can help the user to offer guarantees.

“The important thing is to be realistic when evaluating future income, carry out a personal stress test to find out how far the monthly disposable income can continue to pay the mortgage, and establish negative scenarios to see the capacity to respond” , advises Vicenç Hernández, CEO of Tecnotramit, a service company for real estate companies.

And the mixed one? Most of the experts consulted rule out that, at the current juncture, a mortgage loan with a variable or fixed interest rate for an initial period from three to 10 years and fixed or variable, respectively, for the remaining time, is a viable option . “The mixed rate offered a good advantage in its fixed part, but now it is supplemented by normal fixed mortgages, so it has lost attractiveness,” summarizes Colombelli.

What are the new conditions? The big problem that experts see in the mortgage market is the possible increase in defaults. In Escobar’s words, “it is highly probable that an increase in the unemployment rate will also lead to an increase in the default and mortgage doubtfulness rate, although it is still early to be able to clearly analyze the consequences of the crisis.”

If so, banks could react by tightening the conditions for accessing a loan. “In fact, we are already seeing how, in order to obtain the most advantageous interest rates, certain very strict requirements must be met, such as perhaps only financing 60% of the property price, when before these offers were intended for those who asked for the 80% ”, warns Joaquín Robles, analyst at financial broker XTB.

If Arimont blames the increased requirements when granting a mortgage to the new Real Estate Credit Law, which came into effect almost a year ago, Colombelli does not observe changes in this regard but admits that, if the applicant is affected by an ERTE , the bank will study your profession with a magnifying glass. “It is not the same as being a computer scientist or a self-employed worker. In the latter case, banks are delaying operations, “he adds.

What expectations are there? If uncertainty prevents long-term forecasts, in the short Escobar sees a possible slight increase in interest rates, which would continue at a later stage. As for the repayment term, which in March was 24 years, this expert believes that “the trend to raise them will continue.”

Along the same lines, Arimont predicts that, “despite the upward trend of the Euribor, the index will not rise beyond the zero level, so that the entities will focus their strategy on promoting the fixed rate and securing profitable mortgages during periods of uncertainty”. In short, “although they will become more expensive, in the short and medium term, mortgages will continue to be very attractive, with very low interest rates,” he concludes.

