The last cinema in Paris does not sell popcorn or soft drinks to liven up the session. Actually, he doesn’t sell anything, not even tickets, because he doesn’t even have seats. The screening of the film, once a week, on Fridays at 9:00 pm, takes place on the wall of the house adjacent to the La Clef cinema in the Latin Quarter. Although the sound leaves something to be desired, more and more residents come to enjoy each Friday of what has become the only film offering away from home in the French capital, which it boasts with pride – or did, before coronavirus— being one of the world’s most cinephile cities, with more cinemas and filming than any other.

Shortly before the screen lights up on the roof of La Clef, the street lamps are lit in this corner of the V district of Paris, in the heart of the Latin Quarter. As the opening bars of the last chosen film sound, The Prairie Without Law, King Vidor’s Wester starring Kirk Douglas in 1955, the applause resounds from windows and balconies, as well as from the twenty people who settle in the street . Some, farsighted, even come with a chair; others lean against the walls or sit on the curb.

Like Morgane, who, as soon as he learned on the radio of the initiative of this cinema that is fighting its own battle – has been squatted since September by an association that tries to convince the owner of the premises, a bank, not to sell it and maintain its identity of this historic art and essay cinema—, he decided that was going to be his plan for Friday. “I am not a great movie fan, but I am happy to have at least one small cultural activity. With confinement, culture is missed, going out, ”says this thirty-year-old who lives a few streets further away. Angus Mcintesh, an English teacher who has lived in Paris for five years, also applauds. He is one of the “veterans” of La Clef, this is his third film in as many weeks, and he plans to keep coming as long as the offer still stands, which he hopes will continue at least until the commercial theaters reopen. “This makes us dream,” he explains. Should it continue during deconfusion? “Of course,” he says. “We need it, I love cinema and I long for it.”

Like theaters, bars, and restaurants, the 88 cinemas in Paris closed at midnight on March 14, even before the national confinement order came into effect three days later. France will begin de-escalation on May 11, although for cinemas, like the other cultural or restaurant spaces, the wait will be longer. How much? There is no date set yet, just the certainty that it will not happen before July. This was announced by the president of the Cannes festival, Pierre Lescure, who in an interview considered the reopening viable from July 1, and assured that “the capacity could be limited to 50% of the occupation, which would allow one meter to be left between each spectator ”and, also, compel the use of masks at least at the entrance of the rooms. A “not realistic” date for the president of the MK2 chain, Nathanaël Karmitz. “The question is not when to open but how. Opening without good conditions doesn’t make sense, ”he said in Deadline. The company, which also has cinemas in Spain, points to this country as an example to follow. And the times that Karmitz handles for Spanish cinemas are more distant. “October or November,” he said. And that at the earliest.

The billionaire package drawn up by the Emmanuel Macron government to help workers and sectors paralyzed by confinement also benefits movie theaters. In addition to facilitating partial unemployment —which focuses on the 15,000 workers in the sector, from theater staff to projection managers— some rates such as that of the National Film Center (CDC) were suspended and subsidies for events were maintained even if they were canceled by the coronavirus. Even so, according to the president of the National Federation of French Cinemas (FNCF), Richard Patry, the sector already faces losses of 300 million euros and the threat of massive closings if no further measures are taken. “If the government does not cancel the rents, most of the rooms will have to close,” he warned in Le Point magazine.

But the 2,000 French rooms will need even firmer support. “The state will have to help us,” Patry insisted. According to the pattern of the film exhibition, it is necessary to act with a firmer hand against the piracy of films. And it is time, too, that “the audiovisual law compels US platforms, especially Netflix, Amazon and Disney, to participate more in financing our system.” For Patry, it should be a matter of state. “The image of our country, in Europe and in the rest of the world, also goes through the seventh art”.